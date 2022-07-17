'Land back': Rage Against the Machine uses concert to highlight injustices against Indigenous communities in Canada

'Land back': Rage Against the Machine uses concert to highlight injustices against Indigenous communities in Canada

Tim Commerford, left, Brad Wilk, Zack de la Rocha, and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine perform during the Festival d'ete de Quebec on July 16, 2022 in Quebec City. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Tim Commerford, left, Brad Wilk, Zack de la Rocha, and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine perform during the Festival d'ete de Quebec on July 16, 2022 in Quebec City. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social