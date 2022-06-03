Advocates frustrated with inaction over missing and murdered Indigenous women
Three years after the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls was released, advocates say little has been accomplished to prevent further deaths.
On June 3, 2019, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls published its final report on the matter, titled “Reclaiming Power and Place.”
The national inquiry called the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada a "genocide" and included 231 "calls for justice" in its report.
But on the anniversary of the report’s release, deaths continue to happen and advocates are calling on the federal government to fulfill its commitment to end violence against Indigenous women.
In Winnipeg, three Indigenous women were murdered in the last half of May, the most recent involving Tessa Perry, a 31-year-old mother to four children.
"It's really difficult to find the words to describe what is happening here in Winnipeg," said Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, chair of the National Family and Survivors Circle and Perry's aunt, during a vigil honouring her niece.
"We've had three tragic losses of Indigenous women within a 10-day span. It's very heartbreaking to the community and very devastating to the families that are impacted, and it diminishes hope that there's change occurring."
Despite representing about five per cent of Canada's population, Indigenous people made up 28 per cent of all homicide victims in 2020. The homicide rate for Indigenous men and women compared to non-Indigenous men and women was nearly eight and 5.5 times greater, respectively.
"It's very disconcerting to realize that after three years, we're still having these discussions and conversations about what is happening in our streets, and it is very alarming still to this day that we have to gather together to mourn the lives of Indigenous women," said Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee, who has been to two vigils in the last two weeks.
"This is not acceptable. This can't be the norm."
On Friday, the Native Women's Association of Canada released an analysis saying that while the federal government has committed funding, little has been done to directly support survivors and families, calling the National Action Plan "a recipe for inaction."
The federal government also released its own progress report on Friday, saying progress has been made but more work lies ahead.
"That people basically have to compete for it, apply for it, it comes in late, it's not enough. We're not seeing that transformational change, government providing the resources to communities to do the work that needs to be done," Lynne Groulx, CEO of the Native Women's Association of Canada, said.
"So we're very concerned that we're not headed in the right direction that way, and that the government is not making this the priority that it really needs to make it."
Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller said while the National Action Plan came with $2 billion, they also have to look at the reports' conclusions.
"This isn't a day to make excuses, particularly since we've seen increased violence against women during the pandemic, but really to move forward acknowledging that criticism and the work that needs to be done," he said.
With files from The Canadian Press
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Advocates frustrated with inaction over missing and murdered Indigenous women
Three years after the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls was released, advocates say little has been accomplished to prevent further deaths.
TREND LINE | 'People are grumpy, they opted for a pragmatic alternative': Pollster on Ford's win, impact on federal parties
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
Tory MP who won't disclose vaccine status asked to leave House of Commons precinct
A Conservative MP who refuses to disclose her vaccination status tried to access the House of Commons precinct after a COVID-19 vaccination mandate was imposed last year and was required to leave.
100 speeches in 100 days of war: Zelenskyy rallies Ukraine
Every night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rallies Ukrainians to the fight with a video address on social media. There have been 100 so far -- one for each day of the war -- in nightly reminders that he has not fled.
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Buffalo 911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during supermarket shooting
A 911 dispatcher who mishandled a call from a Buffalo supermarket manager during the fatal May shooting was fired on Thursday, the Erie County Department of Personnel confirmed to CNN.
Nurses more likely to quit in next 3 years, health worker survey finds
A new survey of health care workers finds almost one out every four nurses plan to leave their jobs in the next three years -- an alarming finding given the nursing shortages already affecting most provinces.
'Elizabeth the Steadfast': Historian looks back on Queen's 70-year reign
Historian and biographer Hugo Vickers told Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Lisa LaFlamme that the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II should earn her the moniker 'the Steadfast.'
Prince Harry and Meghan experience mixed reaction on their return to U.K.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were greeted with cheers and some jeers as they joined the Royal Family at a thanksgiving service on Friday for Queen Elizabeth, their first public appearance together in Britain since quitting royal duties.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Toronto
-
Who voted for Doug Ford? Here's the breakdown
Despite winning a majority with 83 seats in the legislature, Ontario's Progressive Conservatives failed to gain much in terms of voter shares.
-
Monkeypox cases in Toronto climb to eight after three more reported
Three more cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Toronto, bringing the city's total to eight.
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Airport sees busiest day of 2022 as tourism season comes alive
According to the Ottawa International Airport Authority, June 2 saw 4,653 passengers depart the airport on flights.
-
Eastern Ontario farmers, CP Rail battle over costs to maintain private rail crossings
There is a battle raging in eastern Ontario between farmers and CP Rail, revolving around private train crossings that intersect their farmland.
-
Ottawa home sales down 19 per cent in May
Ottawa home sales declined 19 per cent in May as higher interest rates, the cost of living and the powerful storm that hit the capital on the Victoria Day long weekend affected the real estate market.
Barrie
-
Air ambulance called for motorcycle crash in Innisfil
Innisfil collision sends motorcyclist to Toronto trauma centre.
-
Jeff Lehman vows he's 'not done yet' after nail-biting loss
Liberal candidate Jeff Lehman vows to keep fighting for "a better future" after his nail-biting loss to PC incumbent Doug Downey in Thursday night's election.
-
Barrie road construction projects to be completed ahead of schedule
Barrie's Mapleview Drive East expansion is not just on budget; it's a full year ahead of schedule.
Kitchener
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Police say string of robberies in Waterloo region may be tied to the same group
Police have been investigating a series of violent robberies since October 2021, and they now believe more than 15 of them are connected to the same group.
-
Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous in Waterloo region
Waterloo regional police have released the name and photo of a man they believe is in the region and is considered armed and dangerous.
London
-
Police say large pruning knife used to threaten people in north London
A London man has been charged after police say people were threatened with a large knife in north London.
-
London police requesting the public’s help after Wednesday hit-and-run
The London Police Service is appealing to the public for help in identifying a driver after a hit-and-run left a pedestrian with serious injuries earlier this week.
-
Youth-led video honours Afzaal family
A local youth-led organization, created to bring education and awareness to Islamophobia, has put out a powerful video to honour their friend Yumnah Afzaal.
Windsor
-
Shots fired at Riverside Drive home in Tecumseh, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an unknown person with a gun allegedly fired multiple rounds at an occupied home on Riverside Drive in Tecumseh Thursday night.
-
Windsor West had Ontario's lowest voter turnout last election — and it got even lower this year
After ranking lowest in terms of voter turnout four years ago, the riding of Windsor West saw even less of its voters take to the polls in the 2022 provincial election.
-
'We expect to see big numbers': Art in the Park returns with much anticipation
Art in the Park is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus thanks to COVID-19 cancellations.
Montreal
-
Quebec threatens to change laws after Montreal schools offer Grade 12 to bypass Bill 96
The province is threatening to modify the law in response to Montreal schools that plan to bypass the effects of Bill 96 by offering Grade 12 programs to students who want to avoid going to CEGEP.
-
Quebec passes controversial bill to protect academic freedom
Elected officials in Quebec have passed Bill 32 on Friday to better protect academic freedom in the university environment.
-
Carey Price announced winner of Bill Masterton award
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price has been selected to receive the Bill Masterton award, given annually to an NHL player who demonstrates "perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."
Atlantic
-
Families of N.S. mass shooting victims end boycott, will return to inquiry hearings
Lawyers representing the relatives of victims of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will retake their seats at next week's mass casualty commission hearings.
-
'So grateful and so speechless': Ukrainian refugees get settled in Nova Scotia
Ukrainians who arrived in Halifax Thursday night are expressing gratitude for the opportunity to come to Canada.
-
Results come back negative on suspected case of monkeypox in New Brunswick
The suspected case of monkeypox announced earlier this week in New Brunswick has been deemed negative by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.
Winnipeg
-
'It's just disgusting and tasteless': Winnipeg business owner fed up with illegal waste dumping
Ryan Gobeil said the street near his Point Douglas-area hobby supply shop has become a common site for illegal garbage dumping
-
WPS investigators fly to Toronto to make arrest in fatal Winnipeg shooting
A man has been arrested in Toronto in connection with a homicide in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood last month.
-
'Starting to show some strain': Winnipeg police chief says officers are under increased stress
Murders, shootings, stabbings, and COVID-19 are stretching Winnipeg police resources thin, according to the city's top cop.
Calgary
-
'Shed so many tears': Family grieves death of Calgary police officer and fire investigator
The family of a 25-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service says he has died in a Florida hospital.
-
'Racehorses of the sky': racing pigeons trained to navigate home, be good neighbours, Calgary pigeon-keepers say.
Keeping pigeons has been a hobby or passion for some Calgary residents for more than 100 years, and now keepers of racing pigeons say they aren't ruffled by new license requirements.
-
2-alarm fire in northwest Calgary damages multiple homes
A massive fire swept through a northwest Calgary neighbourhood Friday afternoon, destroying a pair of duplexes and badly damaging a third home.
Edmonton
-
'Grossly intoxicated' driver of stolen school bus crashes near Edmonton: RCMP
RCMP said the bus was parked and locked on a road near the Misericordia Hospital in Edmonton when it was stolen. No children were on board.
-
Alberta report shares 113 recommendations to stop violence, improve safety for Indigenous women and girls
At an emotional ceremony on Friday, the provincial government released a roadmap for action in helping address violence and safety for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).
-
Fire crews respond to wildfire in Crimson Lake, Alta., area
A wildfire north of Crimson Lake has prompted evacuations approximately 16 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House.
Vancouver
-
'This is not right': B.C. cancer patient's chemo treatment delayed because of staff shortages
A Maple Ridge, B.C., man battling Stage 4 cancer says a recent chemotherapy appointment was cancelled due to staffing shortages.
-
Man arrested in connection with Trina Hunt homicide, police say
Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of Port Moody, B.C., resident Trina Hunt.
-
What’s happening with Silver Alerts in B.C.?
During the 2020 provincial election, John Horgan promised an NDP government would implement a Silver Alert system in B.C.
Politics
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | 'People are grumpy, they opted for a pragmatic alternative': Pollster on Ford's win, impact on federal parties
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
-
Conservative leader candidates should learn from Ford, appeal to political foes: strategists
Doug Ford's victory in Ontario -- and capture of NDP and Liberal seats -- has prompted Tory strategists to urge federal leadership candidates to take a leaf out of his book and try to turn political foes into allies.
-
Midnight membership deadline marks new phase of Conservative leadership race
Candidates have until midnight to secure party memberships for their supporters to vote in the election for the next Conservative leader, who will replace Erin O'Toole.
Health
-
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
-
Results come back negative on suspected case of monkeypox in New Brunswick
The suspected case of monkeypox announced earlier this week in New Brunswick has been deemed negative by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.
-
Am I protected from monkeypox if I've been vaccinated against smallpox? Your questions answered
As more countries report new cases of monkeypox, experts around the world are working to monitor the chains of transmission and try to stem the unusual outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
Alberta couple discovers dinosaur bone on new property
An Alberta couple discovered a large dinosaur bone while hiking on their new property.
-
Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war
On Ukraine's battlefields, the simple act of powering up a cellphone can beckon a rain of deathly skyfall. This is electronic warfare, a critical but largely invisible aspect of Russia's war against Ukraine.
-
Sheryl Sandberg to step down as COO of Facebook-parent Meta
Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as chief operating officer of Facebook-parent Meta, the company confirmed on Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Woman testifies Cosby forcibly kissed her when she was 14
A woman testified Friday that she was 14 when Bill Cosby took her into a trailer on a movie set in 1975, grabbed her so she couldn't move her arms, and kissed her.
-
Mariah Carey is sued over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
Mariah Carey was sued on Friday over her 1994 Christmas classic 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' by a songwriter who said he co-wrote a song with the same title five years earlier.
-
Amber Heard plans to appeal ruling that she defamed Johnny Depp
Amber Heard will appeal a jury's decision that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp when she claimed she was a survivor of sexual violence, her attorney says.
Business
-
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data
U.S. stocks are falling Friday as Wall Street focuses on the downside of the still-strong U.S. jobs market.
-
3 reasons high oil prices are here to stay
Oil prices have roared back to about where they were in the early days of the Ukraine war, and there's no prospect of significant relief for drivers and businesses any time soon.
-
Poland tells citizens to gather firewood as energy prices soar
Poland's authorities are reminding citizens they can rummage forests for firewood to heat their homes as energy costs continue to soar.
Lifestyle
-
Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in first-ever tiebreaker
Harini Logan has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Vikram Raju in the bee's first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis steals the show during Jubilee flypast
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis stole the show during the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, appearing to scream from the balcony as fighter jets passed over Buckingham Palace.
-
Elon Musk tells Tesla employees: Return to the office, or else
Elon Musk is demanding that Tesla office workers return to in-person work or leave the company, according to leaked emails he sent to Tesla's executive staff Tuesday.
Sports
-
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
-
Nadal back in French Open final after injured Zverev stops
Rafael Nadal was locked in a tight, compelling and lengthy French Open semifinal Friday when his opponent, third-seeded Alexander Zverev, ran to his right to chase a shot and twisted his right ankle.
-
Celtics earn big comeback win against Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday night.
Autos
-
U.S. has over 750 complaints that Teslas brake for no reason
More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on the automaker's partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.
-
High prices, lack of inventory as rental car operators face vehicle shortage
Canadians looking to get away in the coming months may have a hard time getting around, as for the second summer in a row, rental car operators are facing a severe shortage of stock.
-
Musk says Tesla needs to cut staff by 10 per cent, pauses all hiring
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the electric carmaker needed to cut staff by around 10 per cent, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.