Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/AmericaVotes
Campaign draws to a close with U.S. facing a crossroads
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Why investors should watch but not react to the U.S. presidential election
Trump on the issues: Here's what a second term of the U.S. president would look like
Trump's election night party up in air due to D.C. virus rules
Biden on the issues: Looking to restore, expand Obama administration policies
Lady Gaga and John Legend to join Biden, Harris for final campaign events
U.S. pundits describe close race ahead of Tuesday's presidential election
U.S. election 101: A last-minute cram session for interested Canadians
Lessons from the 1876 U.S. election: Contested results, backroom deals and Jim Crow
Global conflict watchers issue warning of 'unfamiliar danger' ahead of U.S. election
Trump supporters seen blocking traffic on a New Jersey highway and a New York bridge
Road to 270: Pick your own state winners to predict the Electoral College outcome
Understanding the polls: Why a popular vote lead for Biden isn't a guaranteed win