TORONTO -- Social media accounts making unverifiable or premature calls about state election outcomes, including those shared by President Donald Trump’s campaign, are now being flagged in an effort to fight misinformation.

Twitter has started adding labels to tweets that prematurely declare the outcome of a race after a tweet from an account called “Political Polls” declared Trump the winner in Florida before the final result had been declared for either candidate.

A tweet from the official Trump campaign account also prematurely declared a Trump win in South Carolina, also earning a warning label from Twitter reading, “Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted.”

Other accounts, such as “The Election Wizard,” are also attracting attention for sharing premature or misleading results.

