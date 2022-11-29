Kim Kardashian, Ye reach divorce settlement

Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kardashian and Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West, have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month, court documents filed Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, showed. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kardashian and Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West, have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month, court documents filed Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, showed. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage

The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court's 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage countrywide.

Canada

World

  • Colorado governor visits gay club shooting memorial

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday visited the memorial outside a gay club where five people were killed last week, solemnly walking along a line of flowers, crosses and signs bearing the photos and names of the victims outside the building with the club's owners.

  • Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers

    The first eruption in 38 years of the world's largest active volcano is attracting onlookers to a national park for "spectacular" views of the event, and it's also dredging up bad memories among some Hawaii residents who have been through harrowing volcanic experiences in the past.

  • Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage

    The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court's 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage countrywide.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social