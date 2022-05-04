Jury chosen in sex assault trial of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard

TORONTO -

A panel of jurors has been chosen to hear the sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.

Hoggard, the frontman for the rock band Hedley, was charged in 2018 with sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual interference in connection with alleged incidents involving a woman and a teenager.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday in a downtown Toronto courtroom.

Prosecutors are expected to make their opening statement on Thursday.

The trial was initially set to begin in January 2021 but it was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is now expected to run until early June.

Neither of the complainants can be identified due to a publication ban, nor can several witnesses who are expected to testify during trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2022.