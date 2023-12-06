Jonathan Majors' ex describes 'substantial' pain caused by actor as defence questions her drinking
Jonathan Majors' former girlfriend testified Wednesday about the "substantial" pain she suffered after he allegedly assaulted her in the backseat of a cab this spring, as photos of the woman's injuries were shared with a Manhattan jury for the first time.
In her second day on the witness stand, Grace Jabbari wiped away tears as she recounted the alleged attack by Majors that left her hair caked with blood, her ear swollen, and middle finger "more or less black."
"When I was trying to sleep, I was very aware that I couldn't lie on the right side of my head," she said. "It was an everything hurts situation."
Jabbari, a 30-year-old British choreographer, documented her bruised finger and reddened ear in text messages she sent to a friend, which were presented in the courtroom on Wednesday. Majors sat stoically throughout the proceeding, looking at Jabbari at times, but appeared to avert his gaze from the photos.
The actor was arrested last March following a dispute with his girlfriend in the backseat of a chauffeured car that began when Jabbari read a "romantic" text message sent to Majors' by another woman. After Jabbari snatched his phone, Majors allegedly grabbed her finger, twisted her arm behind her back, and struck her hard on the back of the head in an effort to wrestle away the device.
Once the driver pulled over and the couple exited the vehicle, Majors picked her up and threw her back in the car, Jabbari testified, slamming her head on the doorframe of the SUV.
Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges of assault and harassment. His attorney has claimed that Jabbari was the instigator, telling a jury on Wednesday that he emerged from the car scratched and bloodied.
The arrest has upended Majors' fast-rising career, throwing his future as a lynchpin of the Marvel multiverse -- he was set to reprise his role as the supervillain Kang the Conqueror in two upcoming Avengers films -- into doubt. The release of "Magazine Dreams," in which Majors earned critical accolades for his role as an aspiring body-builder, was also postponed from its scheduled opening this week.
Jabbari said that Majors became "full of rage and aggression" while training for the part last summer, at times throwing objects at the wall during their frequent arguments. She said she was conditioned to accept fault in order to ease his "violent temper" during their relationship.
On Wednesday, Jabbari described taking a similar approach in the aftermath of the alleged assault.
"I wanted him to know that I wasn't trying to get him in trouble," Jabbari said. "In the past, when I would put the blame on me it was a solution for the both of us."
She also worried about Majors' treatment at the hands of cops, telling a jury that "he had told me in the past about not trusting the police and what they would do to him as a Black man, and I didn't want to put him in that situation,"
An attorney for Majors, Priya Chaudhry, has implied that Majors' race may have factored into his arrest and prosecution.
In her cross-examination on Wednesday, Chaudhry sought to paint Jabbari as a bitter lover who used alcohol to cope with stress, suggesting that she may have blacked out key details about the night of the alleged assault.
In response to the attorney's questioning, Jabbari said that she had several drinks with Majors prior to the dispute. When Majors fled the scene with his phone following the backseat confrontation, Jabbari approached a group of bystanders for help, who she said "welcomed" and invited her to a night club.
She acknowledged taking shots of tequila with the strangers before eventually going home and vomiting in the bathroom. She called Majors several times before falling asleep.
"I was exhausted, lying on the bed feeling the pain in my body but really desperate to speak to him," Jabbari said. "It's confusing when the person you love betrays you in that way. I was just heartbroken."
Her cross-examination is set to resume on Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These food items will continue to be 'volatile' in price next year: report
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
Strikes on Gaza's southern edge sow fear in one of the last areas to which people can flee
Israeli forces struck the southern Gaza town of Rafah twice overnight, residents said Thursday, sowing fear in one of the last places where civilians could seek refuge after Israel widened its offensive against Hamas to areas already packed with displaced people.
Are you pronouncing that right? Most mispronounced words and names in 2023
Some of the words tied to this year's hottest topics were also among the most mangled when it came to saying them aloud
Police in St. John's have closed the airport after finding suspicious package
The international airport in St. John's, Newfoundland, has been closed following the discovery of a suspicious package.
Assembly of First Nations assembly continues without electing new national chief
The Assembly of First Nations' special chiefs assembly continues in Ottawa Thursday without a new national chief.
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
A Netherlands court sets a sentencing date for a man convicted in Canada of cyberbullying
A court in the Netherlands said Thursday that it would rule in two weeks on the sentence for a man convicted in Canada in a notorious cyberbullying case.
PM pans Poilievre for 'pulling stunts' by threatening to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.
Plan for capping emissions from oil and gas sector to be published today
The federal Liberals will finally provide details on their long-promised oil and gas emissions cap today.
Canada
-
A Netherlands court sets a sentencing date for a man convicted in Canada of cyberbullying
A court in the Netherlands said Thursday that it would rule in two weeks on the sentence for a man convicted in Canada in a notorious cyberbullying case.
-
Police in St. John's have closed the airport after finding suspicious package
The international airport in St. John's, Newfoundland, has been closed following the discovery of a suspicious package.
-
Sask. Second World War veteran honoured with France's highest order of distinction
Jim Spenst, 97, is the most recent Canadian to officially receive France's highest order of distinction: the insignia of Knight of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour.
-
Renowned scholar, with ties to Waterloo, Ont. university, reportedly killed with his family in Gaza
Sofyan Taya, a former guest scholar at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike near Gaza City. His friend and former colleague called him a brilliant and gentle soul.
-
Public sector negotiations: Common Front rejects Quebec's latest offer
Quebec's Common Front of public sector unions has rejected the government's latest offer. The strike planned for Dec. 8 to 14 will go on as planned.
-
Coco the cat grounded after his leap of faith goes viral
A three-year-old tabby cat's garden time has been severely limited this week after he leaped off the top of a utility pole.
World
-
Strikes on Gaza's southern edge sow fear in one of the last areas to which people can flee
Israeli forces struck the southern Gaza town of Rafah twice overnight, residents said Thursday, sowing fear in one of the last places where civilians could seek refuge after Israel widened its offensive against Hamas to areas already packed with displaced people.
-
Las Vegas shooting suspect was a professor who recently applied for a job at UNLV, AP source says
The man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding another at a Las Vegas university Wednesday was a professor who unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press.
-
Former Ukrainian lawmaker who fled to Russia found shot dead outside Moscow
A renegade Ukrainian lawmaker who fled to Russia shortly after Moscow's invasion was found dead on Wednesday near Moscow. The Ukrainian military intelligence lauded the killing, warning that other "traitors of Ukraine" would share the same fate.
-
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres used a rarely exercised power to warn the Security Council on Wednesday of an impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza and urged its members to demand an immediate humanitarian cease-fire.
-
A Netherlands court sets a sentencing date for a man convicted in Canada of cyberbullying
A court in the Netherlands said Thursday that it would rule in two weeks on the sentence for a man convicted in Canada in a notorious cyberbullying case.
-
Indonesia ends search for victims of eruption at Mount Marapi volcano that killed 23 climbers
The search has ended for any more victims among climbers who were caught by a weekend eruption of Indonesia's Mount Marapi volcano that killed 23 people and injured several others, officials said Thursday.
Politics
-
PM pans Poilievre for 'pulling stunts' by threatening to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.
-
Accused of improper partisan conduct, MPs agree to expedited probe into Speaker Fergus
Members of Parliament have agreed to launch an expedited probe into House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus' conduct after days of acrimony in Ottawa over what he says was unintentional participation in a partisan event.
-
Assembly of First Nations assembly continues without electing new national chief
The Assembly of First Nations' special chiefs assembly continues in Ottawa Thursday without a new national chief.
Health
-
More Canadians have been using virtual care since the pandemic. Is it effective and safe?
Since the rise of virtual care in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, patients and doctors were able to use this alternate form of care 'safely and effectively,' new research from McMaster University suggests.
-
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
-
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
Sci-Tech
-
New orca calf off B.C. bolsters record-breaking year for sightings
A new transient orca calf has been spotted in the waters off British Columbia, adding to what's already been a record-breaking year for sightings of the Bigg's killer whales.
-
Key testing completed at Nova Scotia's proposed retirement home for captive whales
An ambitious plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for captive whales has reached a critical phase.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
Entertainment
-
Jonathan Majors' ex describes 'substantial' pain caused by actor as defence questions her drinking
Jonathan Majors' former girlfriend testified Wednesday about the "substantial" pain she suffered after he allegedly assaulted her in the backseat of a cab this spring, as photos of the woman's injuries were shared with a Manhattan jury for the first time.
-
Lawsuit accuses Sean Combs, 2 others of raping 17-year-old girl in 2003; Combs denies allegations
A woman sued the hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs on Wednesday, claiming he and two other men raped her 20 years ago in a New York City recording studio when she was 17.
-
Taylor Swift becomes first Time 'Person of the Year' to be recognized for success in the arts
Taylor Swift has dominated music charts, broken records and is performing in what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever -- and she's now named Time's 'Person of the Year.'
Business
-
These food items will continue to be 'volatile' in price next year: report
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
-
McDonald's burger empire set for unprecedented growth over the next 4 years with 10,000 new stores
McDonald's expects to open nearly 10,000 restaurants over the next four years, a pace of growth that would be unprecedented even for the world's largest burger chain.
-
Airlines see stable profits, record traveller numbers in 2024
Airline profits are set to stabilize in 2024 as continued growth in post-pandemic travel is offset by the high cost of capital and capacity constraints, industry group IATA said on Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Are you pronouncing that right? Most mispronounced words and names in 2023
Some of the words tied to this year's hottest topics were also among the most mangled when it came to saying them aloud
-
99 and still making pizza: Winnipeg woman sets sights on a century
Many people look forward to retirement and leaving the rat race behind, but not Antoinetta Lomonaco. She retired from her full-time job and then started the next chapter of her life working at her family's restaurant. Now about to turn 100 years old, she's still going strong.
-
Are you a Canadian who has chosen to live on a cruise ship? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people who have decided to relocate to live on a cruise ship at sea.
Sports
-
Ohtani, Soto and Yamamoto still up for grabs as teams head home from winter meetings
Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were still up for grabs as team officials started to head home Wednesday evening following a baseball winter meetings of much talk and little action.
-
Canada coach Bev Priestman exits a difficult 2023 with a broad smile on her face
Canada coach Bev Priestman exits a difficult year with a broad smile on her face. The 10th-ranked Canadian women ride into 2024 on a three-game winning streak, having won five of six outings since a disappointing World Cup.
-
Christine Sinclair calls time on international career in emotional farewell game
Christine Sinclair went out the way she wanted to. With a win.
Autos
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.