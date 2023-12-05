Jonathan Majors' accuser said actor's 'violent temper' left her fearful before alleged assault
Jonathan Majors' former girlfriend told a Manhattan jury that the actor was prone to fits of rage that escalated in the months leading up to his arrest for allegedly attacking her in the backseat of a car last spring.
During hours of tearful testimony on Tuesday, Grace Jabbari described Majors as a controlling, manipulative partner who hurled household objects at the wall, tried to control her socially, and repeatedly threatened to take his own life in the aftermath of their fights.
"It felt like I was walking around on eggshells," said Jabbari, a 30-year-old professional dancer from the United Kingdom. "I had to be perfect."
Majors avoided eye contact with Jabbari during the morning testimony, scribbling notes to his lawyer or thumbing through his gold-leafed Bible as she recounted his struggle to contain his "violent temper."
The testimony came on the second day of the trial against Majors, a rising Hollywood film actor whose portrayal of the comic book supervillain "Kang the Conqueror" was set to anchor the next phase of the Marvel cinematic universe.
The fate of those films remains uncertain since his arrest in March for allegedly assaulting Jabbari after she snatched his phone while they were in the backseat of a car to read a text sent by another woman. An attorney for Majors has maintained that he was the victim of the confrontation.
Majors appears to be betting that the trial -- a rarity for misdemeanor cases, which typically settle long before reaching a jury -- may allow him to clear his name in an industry that has paused several of his projects following the arrest.
It was during the July 2022 filming for one of those now-postponed features -- the Sundance-award winning drama "Magazine Dreams" -- that Majors first became "full of rage and aggression," according to Jabbari.
Struggling with a strict dieting regimen and grueling training schedule necessary for the part as a body-builder, Majors lashed out at Jabbari, throwing objects during an argument that left her ducking for cover in their West Hollywood home, she said. Photos shared with the jury show the inside of the house where the walls were dented by candlesticks and bits of broken glass littered the floor.
A few months later, while filming in England, Majors again blew up on Jabbari after she came home from a bar "tipsy" with a friend, she said.
In a recording played for the court, Majors can be heard berating Jabbari for straying from "the plan," explaining that she should model her behavior after the supportive partners of other famous men, like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama.
"I'm a great man. A great man!" Majors declared. "There needs to be a great woman who makes sacrifices."
Though Jabbari did not describe Majors laying his hands on her prior to the March 25th incident, she said that she "feared him physically quite a lot." On several occasions, she said, Majors threatened suicide, begging her not to tell anyone about his outbursts.
"He said he was a monster and he wanted to kill himself and he put actions in place to do so," Jabbari said.
Prosecutors have sought to paint the episodes as part of a "cruel and manipulative pattern of abuse" that culminated with Majors striking his girlfriend on the drive back from dinner in Brooklyn this past March.
On the night, Jabbari says Majors pulled her finger, twisted her arm behind her back and hit her in the face after she grabbed the actor's phone out of his hands to read a text message sent from another woman that read: "Wish I was kissing you right now." Police said Jabbari was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
Attorneys for Majors have said that Jabbari was the aggressor in the situation. During their opening arguments Monday, one of his defense attorneys, Priya Chaudhry, described Jabbari as a spurned lover who was seeking "to ruin Jonathan Majors and take away everything he has spent his whole life working for."
Chaudhry also invoked Majors' race -- he is Black, Jabbari is white -- as a potential reason that he was blamed for the confrontation.
Jabbari is expected to return to the stand Tuesday afternoon.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is 'doing well' but will reduce the pace of her activities over the next few days after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Poilievre keeps scoring into the Liberals' empty net
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Pierre Poilievre's new 'Housing Hell' video dealt a 'devastating' blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals, whose cupboard seems empty of big ideas.
Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
Israel moves into Gaza's second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
Israel said Tuesday that its troops had entered Gaza's second-largest city as intensified bombardment sent streams of ambulances and cars racing to hospitals with wounded and dead Palestinians, including children, in a bloody new phase of the war.
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
U.S. made offer to bring home jailed Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich. Russia rejected it
The Biden administration has made a new and significant offer aimed at securing the release of American detainees Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, but Russia has rejected the offer, the State Department said Tuesday.
'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
Canada
-
Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
-
B.C. wrings out after being drenched by atmospheric river
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is 'doing well' but will reduce the pace of her activities over the next few days after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
-
'All I want is my family to live': Canadian man desperate to help family flee Gaza
An Ontario man says he is desperate to get his two children and wife out of the Gaza Strip as Israel intensifies its offensive into southern areas of the besieged territory.
-
New video shows escaped kangaroo captured and wrangled into police cruiser
New body camera footage released Tuesday shows police capturing an escaped kangaroo in Oshawa, Ont., after it went missing for more than three days.
-
No return date for 700 Quebecers evacuated because of fears dike could burst
It's unclear when about 700 people can return to their properties in Quebec's Laurentians region after they were forced out earlier this week because of fears a dike on a nearby river could fail, Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel said Tuesday.
World
-
Israel moves into Gaza's second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
Israel said Tuesday that its troops had entered Gaza's second-largest city as intensified bombardment sent streams of ambulances and cars racing to hospitals with wounded and dead Palestinians, including children, in a bloody new phase of the war.
-
Man believed to have fired shots before a Virginia house exploded died in the blast, police say
The owner of a Virginia house that exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant is believed to have died in the blast, officials said Tuesday, as details emerged about numerous grievances he expressed against neighbors and others on social media and in lawsuits.
-
Senior EU official warns of huge security risk in Europe over Christmas as Israel-Gaza war rages
Europe faces a 'huge risk of terrorist attacks' over the Christmas holiday period due to the fallout from the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the European Union's home affairs commissioner warned on Tuesday.
-
More bodies found after sudden eruption of Indonesia's Mount Marapi, raising confirmed toll to 22
Rescuers searching the hazardous slopes of Indonesia's Mount Marapi volcano found 11 more bodies of climbers who were caught by a surprise weekend eruption, raising the number of confirmed dead to 22, officials said Tuesday. One person remained missing.
-
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua.
-
Dutch government pledges nearly US$2.7 billion for Ukraine in 2024 as war drags into another winter
The Netherlands announced Tuesday it would support Ukraine in 2024 with a 2.5 billion euros (nearly US$2.7 billion) allocation, as the 21-month war drags into another winter and concerns grow that Kyiv's war effort may falter without continued Western support.
Politics
-
Question of Speaker Fergus' conduct a matter for House to decide, deputy defers to MPs
MPs should decide whether House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus has impugned his impartiality by making a video in his traditional Speaker's garb that played at a partisan event, Deputy Speaker Chris d'Entremont ruled Tuesday.
-
'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
-
Senate censures Sen. Michael MacDonald for 'insensitive' comments on 'Freedom Convoy'
Senators have voted to condemn one of their own, following a colourful rant covertly recorded during the self-styled 'Freedom Convoy' protest last year.
Health
-
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
-
Alcohol taxes aren't high enough, says World Health Organization
The World Health Organization urged governments on Tuesday to increase taxes on alcoholic drinks and impose them on products that are currently exempt, such as wine in some European countries.
-
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
Sci-Tech
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
Here's how many people will be at risk of homelessness by 2030, according to this AI
An artificial intelligence algorithm has estimated that Canada’s homeless population will almost double by 2030. Researchers fear a lack of action will make this prediction come true.
-
'That's the real thing': Edmonton man makes rare meteorite find
In October 2022, Doug Olsen was folding laundry in his southeast Edmonton home when he was startled by the loud bang of a meteorite landing on his roof.
Entertainment
-
Pixar's Toronto-set 'Turning Red' among Disney Plus debuts now headed to theatres
Pixar's Toronto-set animated film "Turning Red" is getting its day on the big screen after a Disney Plus home premiere during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Jonathan Majors' accuser said actor's 'violent temper' left her fearful before alleged assault
Jonathan Majors' former girlfriend told a Manhattan jury that the actor was prone to fits of rage that escalated in the months leading up to his arrest for allegedly attacking her in the backseat of a car last spring.
-
GTA 6 leak: 'Grand Theft Auto' trailer reveals game’s release date
A trailer for 'Grand Theft Auto VI,' the next installment of the wildly popular and violent game franchise, has been released early online after it had leaked.
Business
-
6.9 million customers impacted by 23andMe hack: company
Millions of profiles were accessed by a threat in the 23andMe data breach. Here's what that includes.
-
Family sues Panera, saying its caffeinated lemonade led to Florida man's cardiac arrest
The family of a 46-year-old Florida man has filed a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against one of the biggest fast-casual restaurant chains in the U.S., claiming Panera Bread Company's caffeine-filled lemonade drink led to his death.
-
Weak economy looms over holiday shopping season as consumers seek value: retailers
Santa is hearing Christmas wishes from children at malls adorned in holiday regalia, stores are teeming with eggnog and gingerbread treats and a barrage of marketing campaigns are promising the perfect gift is just one credit card swipe away.
Lifestyle
-
Are you a Canadian who has chosen to live on a cruise ship? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people who have decided to relocate to live on a cruise ship at sea.
-
70-year-old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after fertility treatment
A 70-year-old woman in Uganda has given birth to twins after receiving fertility treatment, making her one of the world's oldest new mothers.
-
Rare and valuable piece of superhero history on sale at Moncton comic book store
There’s a piece of superhero history inside a downtown Moncton comic book store that many may not be aware of.
Sports
-
Canada's GOAT, Christine Sinclair, is retiring. These are just some of her accomplishments
Ahead of Christine Sinclair's final international game, being played in Vancouver on Tuesday, here are just some of the athlete's accomplishments over the years.
-
'An absolute perfect fit': What you need to know about the Blue Jays reported interest in Shohei Ohtani
The Toronto Blue Jays could be in a three-way race to score one of the biggest free agents in baseball history, but how likely is it that they will actually sign Shohei Ohtani?
-
NCAA President Charlie Baker calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes
NCAA President Charlie Baker is asking members to make one of the most dramatic shifts in the history of college sports by allowing highly resourced schools to pay some of their athletes.
Autos
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.