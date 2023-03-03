Jenna Ortega wishes her generation was better represented in stories: 'We can be smart'
Jenna Ortega had a bone to pick while appearing on hot wing interview show "Hot Ones," in an episode that dropped on Thursday.
When asked by host Sean Evans if there is a Gen Z trope or teenage stereotype seen on TV that gets under her skin, the 20-year-old actor said she feels like "it's always the bratty teen, bad mouth teen or a lot of times unintelligent, which I don't think is true."
Ortega noted that she looks "a bit younger" so has played a teenager in most of her roles over the last decade.
Perhaps the most well known teen Ortega has portrayed is the deadpan Wednesday Addams in Netflix's hit "Wednesday" series, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe earlier this year. Prior to "Wednesday," she starred in the Disney Channel series "Stuck in the Middle" as Harley Diaz, a teenager navigating life as a middle child. That show ran from 2016 until 2018.
Ortega is also a final girl in one of the biggest teen-centric franchises in recent Hollywood memory, having appeared in last year's "Scream" and soon to return in this month's "Scream VI" co-starring Hayden Panettiere, Melissa Barrera and OG '90s "Scream" queen Courteney Cox.
With all her experience playing various teen roles, Ortega said on "Hot Ones" that she wishes her generation was "given a bit more credit."
"We can be smart sometimes," she added, while barely flinching at the hot sauce-covered wings she was eating on the famed chat show.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Alex Murdaugh gets life sentences for killing his wife and son
Richard 'Alex' Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina lawyer who was found guilty of killing his wife and son, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.
Woman in northern Manitoba loses baby after waiting hours for medevac flight
When a woman in northern Manitoba suffered a serious pregnancy complication, she was left waiting hours for a medevac flight when quick medical intervention could have saved her baby's life.
Lion-like storm expected for Ontario, Maritimes dig out again
Ontarians are bracing for a snowstorm that is expected to dump upwards of 20 centimetres on parts of the province, while B.C. residents continue to dig out after a separate low-pressure system that is bringing warm air to the Prairies this weekend.
Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered
A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.
These are the locations where Nordstrom will close its stores in Canada
Nordstrom is set to close all 13 of its Canadian stores, the company announced on Thursday, resulting in 2,500 job losses. The stores, which include Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, are located in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.
B.C. premier 'astonished' firm got Health Canada approval to make and sell cocaine
Health Canada has granted a British Columbia cannabis company the right to possess, produce, sell and distribute cocaine.
BoC expected to hold interest rate next week, one year after aggressive cycle began
One year after the Bank of Canada's aggressive rate hike cycle began, economists widely expect the central bank will stick to its plan of holding its key interest rate steady at its next scheduled announcement.
Pig puzzle solved: Animal rights group says it hung frozen pig carcasses under Montreal overpasses
Animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere is taking responsibility for the frozen pig carcasses found hanging under overpasses in Montreal Thursday morning. A spokesperson said the goal was to 'show everyone that there's a connection between what they pay for and the cruelty behind slaughterhouses.'
Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski sentenced to 10 years in Belarus
A court on Friday sentenced Belarus' top human rights advocate and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, to 10 years in prison.
Canada
-
Lion-like storm expected for Ontario, Maritimes dig out again
Ontarians are bracing for a snowstorm that is expected to dump upwards of 20 centimetres on parts of the province, while B.C. residents continue to dig out after a separate low-pressure system that is bringing warm air to the Prairies this weekend.
-
BoC expected to hold interest rate next week, one year after aggressive cycle began
One year after the Bank of Canada's aggressive rate hike cycle began, economists widely expect the central bank will stick to its plan of holding its key interest rate steady at its next scheduled announcement.
-
Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered
A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.
-
Pig puzzle solved: Animal rights group says it hung frozen pig carcasses under Montreal overpasses
Animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere is taking responsibility for the frozen pig carcasses found hanging under overpasses in Montreal Thursday morning. A spokesperson said the goal was to 'show everyone that there's a connection between what they pay for and the cruelty behind slaughterhouses.'
-
Toronto-area home prices down 18% from last February, sales halved: board
Greater Toronto Area home prices fell almost 18 per cent from last February as the number of properties sold was halved, the region's real estate board said.
-
As window for final testing narrows, N.L.'s Muskrat Falls encounters new problems
Newfoundland and Labrador's long-suffering Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project has encountered new problems ahead of a final round of testing that must take place during the colder months.
World
-
King Charles III picks France, Germany for 1st state visits
King Charles III will travel to France and Germany for his first state visits since becoming monarch, Buckingham Palace said Friday, underscoring Britain's efforts to build bridges with its European neighbours following years of strained relations caused by Brexit.
-
Pentagon Papers leaker Ellsberg says he has terminal cancer
Daniel Ellsberg, who copied and leaked documents that revealed secret details of U.S. strategy in the Vietnam War and became known as the Pentagon Papers, said he has terminal cancer and months to live. Ellsberg posted on his Facebook page Thursday that doctors diagnosed the 91-year-old with inoperable pancreatic cancer on Feb. 17 following medical scans.
-
Quad FMs, wary of China's might, push Indo-Pacific options
The top diplomats of Australia, India, Japan and the United States offered sharp but veiled criticism of China on Friday, even as they maintained their Indo-Pacific-focused bloc is not aimed at countering Beijing.
-
U.K. couple to remain jailed after baby's remains found in bag
A couple whose disappearance sparked a nationwide search in England were ordered to remain in custody Friday after evidence presented during a court hearing revealed that the remains of an infant were found in a garden shed close to where the pair were finally found.
-
Nigeria opposition renews calls to overturn election result
Nigeria's opposition renewed calls for the election result to be overturned on Thursday, a day after the country announced its new president-elect.
-
UN rights group says Nicaragua executed 40 people
A UN human rights groups said Thursday the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega executed at least 40 people and ordered hospitals not to treat demonstrators wounded in anti-government protests.
Politics
-
Most Canadians concerned about Chinese interference in society: Nanos
The vast majority of Canadians are at least somewhat concerned about Chinese interference in Canadian society, according to the latest poll from Nanos Research.
-
Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference
Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.
-
Retiring RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki no longer attending international police conference
The retiring head of Canada’s national police force will no longer speak at an upcoming policing conference in Dubai.
Health
-
New study casts doubt on effectiveness of COVID-19 border closures
A new study comparing data from 166 countries that closed their borders during the first 22 weeks of the pandemic says most targeted closures – aimed at travellers from COVID-19 hotspots – did little to curb the crisis. Total closures helped, but at a cost.
-
Starting point suggested for less active seniors who want to reduce their risk of heart disease
A new study suggests adults over the age of 70 who walk an extra few hundred steps per day have a lower risk of heart disease, stroke or heart failure.
-
How Kids Help Phone is working to improve access to its services for young people
A new fundraising campaign launched by Kids Help Phone has a goal of expanding access to e-mental health services for all young people across Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
New crew from U.S., Russia and U.A.E. arrives at space station
A new crew arrived at the International Space Station on Friday for a six-month mission, after overcoming trouble with one of the capsule's docking hooks. The SpaceX capsule and its four astronauts had to wait 65 feet (20 meters) from the orbiting lab, as flight controllers in California scrambled to come up with a software fix.
-
New image captures a supernova first observed in the year 185
A new telescope image has shed light on the ghostly remains of the first recorded supernova.
-
Instagram to test 'facial age estimation technology' in Canada
Instagram says it will start testing its age-verification tools in Canada, including 'facial age estimation technology,' which uses artificial intelligence to gauge a user's age and determine whether they could be younger or older than they say they are.
Entertainment
-
Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies at 89
Wayne Shorter, an influential jazz innovator whose lyrical, complex jazz compositions and pioneering saxophone playing sounded through more than half a century of American music, has died. He was 89.
-
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards
Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past 'the slap' of last year's ceremony.
-
Jenna Ortega wishes her generation was better represented in stories: 'We can be smart'
Jenna Ortega had a bone to pick while appearing on hot wing interview show 'Hot Ones,' in an episode that dropped on Thursday.
Business
-
Nordstrom closing all of its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs
Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.
-
These are the locations where Nordstrom will close its stores in Canada
Nordstrom is set to close all 13 of its Canadian stores, the company announced on Thursday, resulting in 2,500 job losses. The stores, which include Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, are located in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.
-
Police: Illegal refinery blast in Nigeria kills at least 12
An explosion and fire near an illegal oil refinery site in Nigeria's Niger Delta region killed at least 12 people Friday, police said, although local residents reported a much higher death toll. in the fire raged on for hours.
Lifestyle
-
Vancouver bus driver helps woman explain why she can’t make it to work in a snowstorm
One of the many people in Vancouver whose morning commute was snarled by a heavier-than-expected snowfall got some help from a friendly bus driver who offered to explain to her bosses why she wouldn’t be able to make it to work.
-
Girls in Afghanistan continuing their education through activist-run online school
Three million girls have been deprived of secondary education since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021, according to UNICEF. But flickers of hope remain, thanks to an online school established by a group of volunteer education activists from Kabul.
-
Rinse not: An expert's guide to getting the best out of your dishwasher
A cleaning expert, who says there is a right and wrong way to load a dishwasher if you want the dishes to come out clean, shares some pro tips for getting the best results out of the common appliance.
Sports
-
Canada Soccer, women's team reach interim funding agreement
Canada Soccer and the women's national team have agreed on an interim funding agreement that is retroactive to last year after players threatened to boycott team activities at last month's SheBelieves Cup tournament.
-
French prosecutors indict PSG's Hakimi on rape allegation
Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been indicted on rape charges, French prosecutors said Friday.
-
Novak Djokovic to face Medvedev in Dubai semis, Rublev gets Zverev
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals at the Dubai Championships.
Autos
-
EU countries postpone vote on combustion engine ban
The adoption by European Union member countries of new carbon dioxide emission standards for cars and vans has been postponed amid opposition from Germany and conservative lawmakers, the presidency of the EU ministers' council said Friday.
-
Russell expects Hamilton to make big comeback for Mercedes
George Russell downplays the fact he beat Formula One great Lewis Hamilton in their first season at Mercedes and fully expects him to come charging back.
-
Logan who? Sargeant 1st American on F1 grid since 2015
Logan Sargeant, who moved to Europe as a teenager to pursue his dream, has beaten all the odds and will debut for Williams in this weekend's season-opening F1 race in Bahrain. He will be the first American on the grid since Alexander Rossi in 2015.