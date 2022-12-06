Jazzy 'Charlie Brown Christmas' swings on after 57 years
The Mendelson family would love to find the envelope where their father, Lee, scribbled some lyrics to jazz musician Vince Guaraldi's composition "Christmas Time is Here" for an animated TV special featuring the "Peanuts" gang in 1965.
The producer always said it had taken less than half an hour to write, and he likely tossed the scrap of paper away. He was in a rush. Everything was rushed. No one even knew, once the special aired, whether it would ever be seen again.
Instead, "A Charlie Brown Christmas" became an indelible holiday tradition and so, too, has Guaraldi's music -- perhaps even more so.
"Christmas just doesn't feel like Christmas without hearing that album in the background," said Derrick Bang, author of the biography "Vince Guaraldi at the Piano."
The special itself was a bit of an oddity: a cartoon story of the meaning of Christmas soundtracked by a sophisticated, mostly instrumental jazz trio of piano, bass and drum.
Yet it worked. Guaraldi's cascading piano evokes both motion and lightly falling snow on "Skating." The driving melody of "Linus and Lucy" is the eternal backdrop to a swinging party. "O Tannenbaum" shifts from the traditional carol to a bass-driven groove. A children's choir adds charm to "Christmas Time is Here."
The soundtrack has sold more than five million copies. Its nostalgia-fueled popularity has only grown, getting a crucial boost in 1998 when Starbucks began selling it in stores, and fed steadily by new products. The latest, a box set of outtakes from Guaraldi's recording sessions, was released this year.
"A Charlie Brown Christmas" has aired every year since 1965, although that tradition is about to change.
The special's run on broadcast television ended last year. Apple TV+ bought the rights, and streams it exclusively starting this year. While a recognition of television's new direction, will that reduce the chances of new generations of children happening upon the story and music?
"I just remember, back in the days of three channels and scheduled programming, that was one of those things we were excited about because we knew it was coming on and we were familiar with it," said Harry Connick Jr., who covered "Christmas Time is Here" for his own holiday disc just out.
"It was actually an amazing opportunity for music like that to be heard by a lot of people," added Connick, a jazz devotee even as a youngster. "It was not necessarily the kind of music that would be played on regular radio."
That's even less likely now, as jazz recedes into the history books or the background of dinner parties, said Nathaniel Sloan, musicologist at the University of Southern California and co-host of the "Switched on Pop" podcast.
During the 1960s, jazz was closer to the mainstream and more likely to be played alongside pop music, he said.
The music Guaraldi created for the soundtrack is ambiguous and more complex than most holiday music, Sloan said. Tied to warm feelings for illustrator Charles M. Schulz's classic comic page characters, time has made it traditional holiday music.
The list of people who have recorded "Christmas Time is Here" is long and varied. They include John Legend, Alicia Keys, Gloria Estefan, Mariah Carey, Mel Torme, Dave Brubeck, Sarah McLachlan, Stone Temple Pilots, Chicago, and Toni Braxton.
Similarly, the unexpected places where the melody to "Linus and Lucy" have appeared testifies to how ingrained it is in American life. Michelle Obama played it on the piano when returning to her childhood home in the "Becoming" documentary. Foo Fighters included it in a rocking "Saturday Night Live" holiday medley. Prince banged it out during his last concert.
It all started in the San Francisco area, home base for Guaraldi, as it was for Mendelson and Schulz. Mendelson's popular documentary on Willie Mays -- Schulz's favorite baseball player -- convinced the reclusive cartoonist to participate in a "day in the life" film about his work. One of Mendelson's favorite songs was Guaraldi's breezy hit, "Cast Your Fate to the Wind," so the jazzman was recruited for a soundtrack.
In the days before cable and streaming, Mendelson couldn't sell the documentary, so it went unseen.
After the popularity of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" in 1964, a sponsor asked Mendelson if he'd considered making a "Peanuts" Christmas special. He lied that he had. Schulz agreed to outline a story, and Guaraldi came aboard, too, recycling "Linus and Lucy" from the documentary.
Animation is time-consuming, so the team had a tight deadline to make it onto television. It was Mendelson who decided that "Christmas Time is Here" was missing something without lyrics. He asked several songwriters to take on the task, but the deadline was too daunting.
So Mendelson sat in his office and did it himself: "Christmas time is here, happiness and cheer..."
"I've always loved the music and the melody, but I really didn't understand how beautiful the lyrics were until I recorded it," said Norah Jones, who included her take on the song on a disc released last year.
"The version with the children singing is so special," she told The Associated Press. "There's something very unique and heartwarming about children singing."
The St. Paul's Church Choir from San Rafael, California, was hired to sing "Christmas Time is Here" and "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing." Producers infuriated the choir director by choosing a slightly out-of-tune version of the carol; they thought it captured an innocence they were seeking, said Bang, who wrote liner notes for the box set.
Some at CBS were nervous before the special aired. Executives wondered if viewers would accept their favorite comic strip characters come to "life" with voices and movement. Schulz's insistence that the show quote from the Bible gave it a religious focus that television entertainment typically steered clear of.
But it was a hit, winning Peabody and Emmy awards, and never went away.
Guaraldi never had the chance to see his music age into standards. He died of a heart attack in 1976, only 47 years old.
"He's the best-known jazz musician whose name you don't know, because the music from the Christmas special has become so ubiquitous," Bang said.
Lee Mendelson died at 86 in 2019 -- on Christmas Day. His son Jason, one of four children, is reluctant to say how much money his father earned from his few minutes of writing the "Christmas Time is Here" lyrics. Here's one hint: The song makes enough money, every year, to pay for all of the extended family's holiday shopping.
And he never tires of hearing Guaraldi's music, frequently attending concerts where the holiday songs are recreated live.
"I've never seen a bad one," he said.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but say the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Herschel Walker
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
Literary world rallies around debut author after tweet about disappointing book signing
Having a poor turnout for a book signing is something every author dreads, but after debut author Chelsea Banning tweeted her disappointment after an event, the literary community came together to share countless stories of their own event disappointments to uplift one another.
'Bring them back!': Calls to bring Canadians home from Syria come from inside and outside of court
'Bring them back!' activists yell at lawyers as they walk into the Federal Court in Ottawa, where a judge will decide whether or not to order the Canadian government to repatriate more than 40 Canadians imprisoned in northeast Syria.
$4.6B in COVID-19 financial aid went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Donald Trump's company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president's business.
Federal Court of Appeal upholds all but one rule on airline compensation
The Federal Court of appeal says it will uphold all but one of the rules that bolster compensation for air passengers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.
Feds mark 33rd anniversary of Polytechnique shooting amid contention over gun control legislation
MPs are marking the 33rd anniversary of the École Polytechnique de Montreal shooting that left 14 women dead, while debate over the Liberal government’s gun control legislation — including which specific firearms should be restricted — is ongoing.
Canada
-
'Bring them back!': Calls to bring Canadians home from Syria come from inside and outside of court
'Bring them back!' activists yell at lawyers as they walk into the Federal Court in Ottawa, where a judge will decide whether or not to order the Canadian government to repatriate more than 40 Canadians imprisoned in northeast Syria.
-
$4.6B in COVID-19 financial aid went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
-
Amortization extensions open questions about home affordability
Amid rising interest rates, more homeowners are seeking longer amortizations periods. But some industry experts warn that increasing amortization periods are only a Band-Aid solution for a much deeper financial wound — one that more time won’t necessarily heal.
-
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but say the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
-
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.
-
Critical injuries in plane crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
Two occupants of a small plane were seriously injured when it crashed into the Highway 401 median near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night.
World
-
Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Herschel Walker
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
-
Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again
Drones struck inside Russia's border with Ukraine Tuesday in the second day of attacks exposing the vulnerability of some of Moscow's most important military sites, observers said.
-
U.S. court dismisses suit against Saudi crown prince in killing of Jamal Khashoggi
A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi, bowing to the Biden administration's insistence that the prince was legally immune in the case.
-
China's Xi calls for unity at former leader Jiang Zemin's memorial service
China's Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the country to unite around his leadership as he addressed a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, following an unprecedented show of dissent over his zero-COVID policy and authoritarian rule.
-
Texas cop didn't say 'gun' before fatal shooting, search
A Texas police officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home three years ago didn't say the woman was holding a gun before he pulled the trigger and never mentioned the weapon before searching the house, the officer who was with him that night testified Tuesday.
-
Indonesia bans sex outside marriage as parliament passes sweeping new criminal code
Indonesian lawmakers unanimously passed a sweeping new Criminal Code on Tuesday that criminalizes sex outside marriage, as part of a tranche of changes that critics say threaten human rights and freedoms in the southeast Asian country.
Politics
-
Canada 'unsuccessful' at limiting COVID-19 vaccine wastage, auditor general finds
While the federal government was successful in procuring COVID-19 vaccines amid an urgent pandemic situation, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) fell short when it came to minimizing the number of doses wasted and now millions are about to expire, according to Canada's auditor general.
-
Feds mark 33rd anniversary of Polytechnique shooting amid contention over gun control legislation
MPs are marking the 33rd anniversary of the École Polytechnique de Montreal shooting that left 14 women dead, while debate over the Liberal government’s gun control legislation — including which specific firearms should be restricted — is ongoing.
-
$4.6B in COVID-19 financial aid went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
Health
-
Canada 'unsuccessful' at limiting COVID-19 vaccine wastage, auditor general finds
While the federal government was successful in procuring COVID-19 vaccines amid an urgent pandemic situation, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) fell short when it came to minimizing the number of doses wasted and now millions are about to expire, according to Canada's auditor general.
-
Bats aren't safe from new strains of COVID-19: study
Bats, the suspected species origin of COVID-19, are still capable of being infected by new strains of the virus, according to study of cross-species infectivity.
-
Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter
In what researchers are calling a scientific breakthrough, scientists behind a new study may have found the biological reason we get more respiratory illnesses in winter. It turns out the cold air itself damages the immune response occurring in the nose.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
NASA's Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home.
-
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield leaving company January 2023
Slack Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield plans to leave the workplace messaging platform in January, parent company Salesforce Inc said on Monday. Lidiane Jones, who is the senior vice-president of product management for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, will take over as CEO of Slack, a company spokesperson said.
-
From flickering fireflies to lowly dung beetles, insects are vanishing
As human activities rapidly transform the planet, the global insect population is declining at an unprecedented rate. Amid deforestation, pesticide use, artificial light pollution and climate change, these critters are struggling.
Entertainment
-
Bill Cosby, NBCUniversal, studio face new sex abuse lawsuit from five women in N.Y.
Five women who have long accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them early in their careers have filed the latest lawsuit against the 85-year-old comedian -- and this one calls NBCUniversal, a studio and a production company complicit in the abuse.
-
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley: A love story
Kirstie Alley and John Travolta were never romantically involved, but that wasn't how she initially wanted it.
-
Jazzy 'Charlie Brown Christmas' swings on after 57 years
The Mendelson family would love to find the envelope where their father, Lee, scribbled some lyrics to jazz musician Vince Guaraldi's composition "Christmas Time is Here" for an animated TV special featuring the "Peanuts" gang in 1965.
Business
-
If your fixed-rate mortgage is up for renewal soon, we want to hear from you
Amid rising interest rates, Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages may be faced with much higher monthly payments upon renewing their agreement. If your mortgage will soon be up for renewal and you want to share your concerns, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield leaving company January 2023
Slack Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield plans to leave the workplace messaging platform in January, parent company Salesforce Inc said on Monday. Lidiane Jones, who is the senior vice-president of product management for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, will take over as CEO of Slack, a company spokesperson said.
-
B.C. forestry company must pay $343K fine for starting 2016 wildfire, court rules
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has upheld more than $343,000 in cost-recovery fines that were handed to a forestry company for starting a wildfire in 2016.
Lifestyle
-
'I was so excited': Dog reunited with family 7 days after falling from cliff on Vancouver Island
A beloved pet that went missing in the Highlands area of Vancouver Island was found seven days later by an army of volunteers.
-
'People are ready for this': Alta. modelling agency only reps disabled, visibly different talent
An Edmonton couple has created a modelling agency that exclusively represents disabled and visibly different talent.
-
French Nobel Laureate says men must change attitudes now
French author Annie Ernaux who won this year's Nobel Prize for literature, said Tuesday that men need to change their attitudes now, before women attain full equality with them.
Sports
-
Vancouver, Calgary first teams announced in new women's pro soccer league
A new professional women's soccer league is coming to Canada.
-
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.
-
Kraken rookie Shane Wright hopes to return vs. Habs
The Seattle Kraken's rookie first-round draft pick Shane Wright, fresh off a 14-day conditioning stint with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday night when the Kraken play host to the Montreal Canadiens, the team that passed on Wright with the No. 1 overall pick.
Autos
-
Hertz to pay $168M to settle over 95 per cent of wrongful theft, report claims
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said on Monday it will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95 per cent of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.
-
PM, premier attend unveiling of full-scale electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll, Ont.
Designed for deliveries, a fully electric commercial vehicle — the first of its kind — rolled off the CAMI line Monday in Ingersoll, with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford in attendance.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.