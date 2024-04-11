Jay Leno granted conservatorship of wife Mavis Leno's estate

Entertainment

    Mavis Leno and Jay Leno at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party in West Hollywood. Jay Leno's request for a conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno's estate was granted on April 9 during a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom. (Peter Kramer/AP via CNN Newsource)
    Jay Leno's request for a conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno's estate was granted on Tuesday during a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom.

    According to documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court after the hearing, the judge determined Jay Leno was “suitable and qualified” to be appointed the estate's conservator.

    The judge also found “clear and convincing evidence that a Conservatorship of the Estate is necessary and appropriate,” according to the court documents, because Mavis Leno is “unable” to independently manage her financial affairs due to the fact that she lives with dementia.

    The judge also determined the conservatorship is the “least restrictive alternative” needed for Mavis Leno's protection.

    CNN has reached out to representatives Mavis Leno for comment. A representative for Jay Leno declined to comment.

    In January, the 73-year-old comedian and former “Tonight Show” host filed a petition requesting a conservatorship of his wife's estate so that he can execute an estate plan on her behalf.

    The execution of her estate plan is something that Jay Leno believes she “would execute if she had the capacity to do so,” according to his filing earlier this year. He has primarily managed their finances throughout their marriage and stated at the time that he'll continue to do so.

    The couple has been married for more than 43 years.

