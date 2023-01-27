'It Ends With Us' movie casts Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

BookTok is all abuzz with the news that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will be starring in a movie based on the bestselling romance novel, "It Ends With Us."

The book's author Colleen Hoover made the announcement on her verified Instagram account Thursday.

She began by sharing footage of the childhood home she says she lived in after her mother got their family out of "a scary situation."

She thanked her mother and emotionally said, "The fact that we are now discussing a movie that's made from a book that was loosely inspired by my mother is bittersweet."

"Anyway, didn't mean for this to turn into a sobfest. Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively," Hoover said. "Blake Lively, y'all. She's my dream Lily."

As for Baldoni, she said, "I immediately wanted him to be Ryle."

"I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character," she said. "The good news is he's gonna be Ryle. So we have our Ryle and our Lily."

"I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life," she added, in addition to expressing how super excited she is for the film.

Baldoni shared Hoover's video on his Instagram account, writing in the caption, "Here we go."

According to Deadline, the movie will tell the story of Lily, a college graduate who meets and falls in love with a man named Ryle only to have their romance threatened when someone from her past comes on the scene.