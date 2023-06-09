How `The Flash,' many years in the works and beset by turmoil, finally reached the finish line

Ezra Miller in a scene from 'Justice League.' (Clay Enos / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via AP) Ezra Miller in a scene from 'Justice League.' (Clay Enos / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social