Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer calls Utah ski collision story 'BS' at trial
Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer called the story of a retired optometrist who is suing her over a 2016 ski collision "utter B.S." on Tuesday during the trial's opening day in Utah, where the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer appeared in court, and tried to shield herself from photographers' view with a notebook.
Paltrow and Terry Sanderson, the man suing her, sat across from each other in a Park City courtroom as their attorneys gave opening arguments detailing the crash. Both described their clients as victims and blamed the other for the 2016 crash at Deer Valley, one of the country's most upscale ski resorts.
The two showed little emotion as attorneys questioned their credibility. A sombre-looking Paltrow -- wearing a beige knit sweater, tweed harem pants and aviator-style reading glasses -- wrote in a blue "GP"-initialed notebook throughout the first day of the trial, which is set to last eight days.
Sanderson claims that Paltrow was cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they violently collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued their descent down the skiers-only mountain known for its groomed runs, apres-ski champagne yurts and posh clientele.
"All skiers know that when they're skiing down the mountain, it's their responsibility to yield the right of way to skiers below them," Sanderson's attorney, Lawrence Buhler, told jurors, who -- unlike those selected for most trials -- walked into the courtroom smiling, likely because of their proximity to a major celebrity.
He highlighted Sanderson's military service record and appealed to the jury's sympathies describing the broken ribs and brain trauma he sustained during the crash. Drawing a contrast, Buhler described Paltrow as a wealthy, experienced skier who adopted a "So What?" attitude after the crash.
"She hires multiple ski instructors for her children, which allows them to skip the lines. Private instructors cost thousands of dollars per day," he said.
Paltrow and Sanderson both agree that they collided while on a beginner run seven years ago, yet both accuse the other of being at fault and skiing up behind them.
Sanderson is suing Paltrow for US$300,000 -- claiming that the accident in Park City was a result of negligence, and left him with physical injuries and emotional distress.
Park City is a resort town in the Rocky Mountains that hosts the Sundance Film Festival, which draws a throng of celebrities each year.
On ski slopes, Utah law gives the skier who is downhill the right of way, so a central question in the case is who was farther down the beginner's run when the collision transpired. Both Paltrow and Sanderson claim in court filings that they were farther downhill when the other rammed into them, causing their skis to intertwine and the two to tumble.
In opening arguments, both sides presented their clients as conservative skiers who were stunned when a skier above them crashed into them.
Paltrow's attorneys told jurors Tuesday that Sanderson was the one who crashed into her -- a collision in which she sustained what they called a "full body blow." Attorney Steve Owens noted that members of Paltrow's group checked on Sanderson, who assured them he was fine -- an interaction Sanderson doesn't deny but said in court filings that he can't remember.
While showing images on a projector of Paltrow on a chairlift with her son, Paltrow's attorney cautioned jurors not to let sympathy for Sanderson's medical ailments skew their judgements. He questioned the 76-year-old's credibility, noting his age and documented, pre-collision brain injuries. He said that the Utah man had confirmed he was fine after the crash. Owens also said that Sanderson posted a "very happy, smiling picture" of himself online, being tobogganed down post-crash.
"His memories of the case get better over the years. That's all I'm gonna say. That's not how memory works," Owens said.
After his initial lawsuit seeking US$3.1 million was dropped, Sanderson amended the complaint and he is now seeking US$300,000. Paltrow -- the Oscar-winning actor known for her roles in "Shakespeare in Love" and Marvel's "Iron Man" movies -- filed a counterclaim, seeking attorney fees and $1 in damages.
Paltrow has alleged that Sanderson was actually the culprit in the collision, is overstating his injuries, and is trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth. In addition to her acting career, she is also the founder and CEO of high-end wellness company goop.
"He demanded Ms. Paltrow pay him millions. If she did not pay, she would face negative publicity resulting from his allegations," her attorneys wrote in a 2019 court filing.
