French documentary 'On the Adamant' wins top Berlinale prize

The French documentary "On the Adamant" (Sur l'Adamant) directed by Nicolas Philibert was named best film at this year's Berlin International Film Festival.

The film takes viewers onto a Seine barge in Paris that serves as a floating day-care center for adults suffering from mental disorders.

The award was announced Saturday by the seven-member jury headed by American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart.

The 73rd's Berlinale kicked off with an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who asked artists and filmmakers to unequivocally declare their support for his country in its effort to fend off Russia's invasion forces.