Extended cut of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ movie hits streaming with ‘Cardigan’ and four bonus songs

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film is now available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.

The extended cut of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” clocks in at around three-and-a-half hours and includes her performance of “Cardigan” from her 2020 hit album “Folklore,” which had been cut from previously released versions of the movie.

The Disney+ version also features bonus footage of four acoustic performances, including “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “Maroon,” “You Are in Love” and “I Can See You.”

Swift plays two surprise songs at each concert during her acoustic set. Performances of “Our Song” from her debut self-titled album and “You’re On Your Own Kid,” a song on 2023’s “Midnights” album that is a nod to the friendship bracelets that concertgoers make and exchange at her shows, are featured in the film as two surprise songs.

Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film first premiered in theaters in October. The film raked in about US$96 million in the United States and Canada in its opening weekend, movie theater chain AMC said at the time.

CNN previously reported that it became the highest grossing concert film domestically for an opening weekend, according to AMC.

The popstar’s record-breaking “Eras Tour” kicked off in March 2023 in Arizona and is set to run until December, where she’s scheduled to perform her final show in Vancouver.

While she’s currently on a two-month break from the international leg of her tour, Swift is gearing up to release her 11th studio album on April 19 titled “The Tortured Poets Department.”

The album, according to a tracklist she previously released, includes collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + the Machine.