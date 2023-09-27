Entertainment

    • 'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market

    The new Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is photographed, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin The new Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is photographed, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
    TORONTO -

    The studio lights are going dark at "ET Canada."

    Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.

    The media company blames the cost of producing a daily show in "a challenging advertising environment." Representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    "Entertainment Tonight Canada," the name it used when it launched on Global Television in 2005, put a distinctly Canadian lens on the world of film, television and music.

    Over the years, its hosts have included former MuchMusic VJ Rick Campanelli and R&B singer Keshia Chante. It is currently co-hosted by Sangita Patel and Cheryl Hickey, who has been with the show since its start.

    Global News, which is owned by Corus, reports the final air date will be Oct. 6, after which encore specials "celebrating the history and impact of 'ET Canada"' will air in the same time-slot until Oct. 31.

    ET Canada presenter Cheryl Hickey is pictured sitting at the window of her Toronto home on Wednesday April 1, 2020. Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

    The demise of "ET Canada" leaves CTV's weeknight show "ETalk," anchored by Tyrone Edwards, as the last-standing major entertainment news program.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.

