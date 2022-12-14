Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Ellen DeGeneres has issued a statement regarding the death of her former talk show's longtime DJ and co-executive producer, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, saying on Wednesday that she's "heartbroken" over his passing.
"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," she wrote on Instagram. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."
Allison Holker Boss, his wife, confirmed in a statement to CNN on Wednesday that her husband had died at age 40.
No further information was provided regarding the cause of his death.
CNN has reached out to the LAPD and the LA County Coroner for comment.
Boss began his DJ duties on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014, eventually going on to become a co-executive producer and occasional guest host.
Amid tribulations during the show's run, stemming from allegations against DeGeneres from some employees about a toxic work environment, Boss publicly stood by his friend DeGeneres.
"We can't speak too much legally about it, but I'll say this, there's been love," Boss told Us Weekly. "Obviously there's some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there's been love. I'll just leave it at that until there's a time where we can address more publicly. There's been love and there will continue to be love."
As the show geared up for its finale earlier this year, Boss looked back at his time there with fondness, telling Entertainment Tonight that bidding farewell was a challenge.
"Things do have a beginning and they have an end, so I know that, but I think the closer that it's getting to the end, naturally, as we do, you start to miss it and you start to soak in all of the little moments where you go, 'Well, maybe I'm not quite ready to say goodbye just yet,'" he said. "But then at the same time, this is the natural order of things and also I've said it before, I'm just excited for my friend to start her new chapter of the rest of her journey, you know?"
In a statement announcing his passing, Allison Holker Boss remembered her spouse as someone who "lit up every room he stepped into."
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she added. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health ministers agree on improving health care, but premiers holding out: Duclos
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, but that the ball is in the premiers' court to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag' for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
Rights group alleges multiple Canadian fast-food chains engaging in animal cruelty, poor treatment of chickens
The Canadian chapter of an animal welfare group is giving several major fast-food chains a 'very poor' grade when it comes to their treatment of chickens during the food production process, but groups and companies dispute findings.
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the amiable DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and dancer who rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' has died, according to information from the Los Angeles County Coroner.
UPDATED | 'Stand on the side of the common people,' Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tells caucus
In a speech to his caucus ahead of the holidays, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said it is his party's job to 'stand on the side of the common people.'
LIVE UPDATES | France 1-0 Morocco: Champions maintain lead in World Cup semifinal but pressure piles on
The last spot in the 2022 World Cup final is up for grabs on Wednesday as reigning champion France faces Morocco. CTVNews.ca will provide live updates throughout the match.
Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Ellen DeGeneres has issued a statement regarding the death of her former talk show's longtime DJ and co-executive producer, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, saying on Wednesday that she's "heartbroken" over his passing.
Girl, 7, killed in Montreal hit-and-run was a Ukrainian refugee
The seven-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Montreal Tuesday was a Ukrainian refugee, according to neighbours. Dozens of people took part in a vigil Tuesday night to mourn the death of the young girl, who had fled Ukraine with her family.
Canada
-
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
-
Crown in Elnaz Hajtamiri case calls for defence to be disqualified
Nearly a year since Elnaz Hajtamiri disappeared after being allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach, Ont., the Crown is calling for her ex-boyfriend's lawyer to be removed from the case.
-
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag' for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
-
Heavy snowfall sparks closures, power outages across the Maritimes
Heavy snow fell across parts of the Maritimes overnight, causing several closures, cancellations, and power outages Wednesday.
-
Supply-chain turbulence is here to stay, so what is Canada doing about it?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is attempting to strike a tricky balance in managing Canada's supply chains, trying to shore up trade with like-minded countries while still taking advantage of China's unabated growth.
-
Two sent to hospital with serious injuries after plane crash near Labrador airport
Police say two people with serious injuries were airlifted to hospital after a small plane crashed near the airport in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador.
World
-
Canada beefing up Haiti embassy in push for political consensus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is beefing up Canada's embassy staffing in Haiti to work closer with security officials.
-
Newspaper suggests Iranian ruling clerics may close key strait over protests
A hard-line newspaper close to Iran's ruling clerics on Wednesday suggested authorities close the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global energy supplies, in response to alleged foreign support for the nationwide protests gripping the country.
-
Trump Organization secretly held in contempt for hindering probe
Donald Trump's company impeded a grand jury investigation last year by repeatedly failing to turn over evidence in a timely fashion, leading to a secret contempt finding and a $4,000 fine, according to court records made public Tuesday.
-
EU to U.S.: We already have war, don't give us trade war, too
Disappointment has set in two years after the election of U.S. President Joe Biden was supposed to reset trans-Atlantic relations with the European Union. EU leaders are openly talking about fights, not only friendship.
-
At least 100 people killed by floods in capital of Congo
At least 100 people have been killed and dozens injured on Tuesday by widespread floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Congo's capital, Kinshasa.
-
EU lawmaker charged with corruption staying in detention after hearing postponed
A Greek European lawmaker charged with corruption in an alleged plot by a Gulf country that's tarnishing EU institutions will stay in detention until at least next week after her hearing by a judge was postponed, judicial officials said on Wednesday.
Politics
-
Will MPs break for the holidays early? Liberal House leader 'optimistic'
While MPs are scheduled to stick around until Friday to finish off the fall sitting, Government House Leader Mark Holland says he's 'optimistic' about the Commons adjourning on Wednesday.
-
Health ministers agree on improving health care, but premiers holding out: Duclos
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, but that the ball is in the premiers' court to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.
-
Canada beefing up Haiti embassy in push for political consensus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is beefing up Canada's embassy staffing in Haiti to work closer with security officials.
Health
-
New Zealand imposes lifetime ban on youth buying cigarettes
New Zealand on Tuesday passed into law a unique plan to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes.
-
'Supplies are tight': Canadian Blood Services concerned about current inventory
Canadian Blood Services says it's been successful in attracting new donors, but a slew of unfilled or cancelled appointments over the past few months has left the blood supply lower than it would like.
-
Pap test results delayed in Ontario; pandemic backlog, staffing shortages blamed
Both LifeLabs and Dynacare, large private labs that process millions of tests a year, acknowledged delays though neither quantified the scope.
Sci-Tech
-
EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED | What is nuclear fusion? The 'major scientific breakthrough' for clean-energy
The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday about a 'major scientific breakthrough' at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion.
-
Ethiopians file lawsuit against Meta over hate speech in war
Two Ethiopians have filed a lawsuit against Facebook's parent company, Meta, over hate speech they say was allowed and even promoted on the social media platform amid heated rhetoric over their country's deadly Tigray conflict.
-
Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet
What's a dust devil sound like on Mars? A NASA rover by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed directly overhead, recording the racket.
Entertainment
-
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the amiable DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and dancer who rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' has died, according to information from the Los Angeles County Coroner.
-
Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Ellen DeGeneres has issued a statement regarding the death of her former talk show's longtime DJ and co-executive producer, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, saying on Wednesday that she's "heartbroken" over his passing.
-
Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar to perform at Osheaga in Montreal
Singer Billie Eilish and rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform at the upcoming Osheaga festival in Montreal next summer.
Business
-
Trump Organization secretly held in contempt for hindering probe
Donald Trump's company impeded a grand jury investigation last year by repeatedly failing to turn over evidence in a timely fashion, leading to a secret contempt finding and a $4,000 fine, according to court records made public Tuesday.
-
OSC says no reasonable prospect of conviction in CannTrust case
The Ontario Securities Commission says it no longer has a reasonable prospect of conviction against three former cannabis company leaders linked to securities offenses at CannTrust Holdings Inc.
-
S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also rise
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as strength in the technology sector helped lead a broad-based gain, while U.S. stock markets were also higher.
Lifestyle
-
Festive floral: N.S. man's massive 26-year-old poinsettia still growing strong
Frankie Allison’s green thumb has baffled Maritime gardeners for over two decades. The Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S., man is believed to have one of the largest poinsettias.
-
Sending holiday cards or parcels? These are the Canada Post shipping deadlines
The window to send cards and parcels via Canada Post in time for the holidays will soon be closing, with the first deadline approaching on Dec 16.
-
William and Kate release summery family photo for official Christmas card
The U.K .may have been blanketed with snow this week, but you wouldn't know it from the image on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Christmas card.
Sports
-
Mike Leach, former Mississippi State football coach, dead at 61
Gruff, pioneering and unfiltered, Mississippi State's Mike Leach was one of the most influential football coaches of this or any generation. His boundless curiosity and fascination for people, places and things made him famous beyond the field, a unique character in sports.
-
Carlos Correa, Giants reach US$350M, 13-year deal: AP source
Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a US$350 million, 13-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
-
Interest in Canadian men's soccer team has grown since World Cup appearance: survey
A new survey reveals that interest in the national men's soccer team has grown in Canada following its appearance at the World Cup.
Autos
-
Subaru Ascent SUVs recalled in Canada due to fire risk
Subaru Canada Inc. is recalling Ascent vehicles from the model years 2019 to 2022 due to improperly fastened bolts that could cause fires.
-
Winnipeg airport receives autonomous wheelchairs, a first in North America
Travel will become easier for people with limited mobility at Winnipeg’s airport.
-
Amid rise in U.S. women truck drivers, advocates say interest is growing in Canada
Canada could soon see a growing number of women behind the wheels of semi-trucks, if what has happened in the U.S. trucking industry these last few years is any indication