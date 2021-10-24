Ed Sheeran revealed Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation.

The British singer-songwriter shared the news in an Instagram post, saying he is unable to fulfill any in-person commitments due to the diagnosis. However, he added that he will be doing as many of his planned interviews and performances as possible from his home.

"Apologies to anyone I’ve let down," the 30-year-old musician wrote. "Be safe."

Sheeran has a new album, titled "=," due out Friday.

Sheeran did not mention how he may have contracted the virus. Last week, he performed in London at the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. At the event, Sheeran was photographed in conversation with Prince William, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and actor Emma Watson.

The Earthshot Prize is a competition designed by Prince William to reward contributions toward environmentalism. Starting in 2021, a £1-million prize ($1.7 million) is to be given to five winners annually for 10 years.