Drake shocks cancer survivor with US$100,000 surprise

    NASHVILLE -

    (WSMV) -- Rapper and hip-hop star Drake surprised a cancer survivor and fan who just finished chemotherapy with US$100,000 at his Bridgestone Arena concert in Nashville Tuesday night.

    The “Hotline Bling” singer noticed Lauren Schwallier and her sign that read “Just Finished Chemo” with the help of other concertgoers who used their cell phone flashlights to put a spotlight on her.

    “Somebody please get the cameras,” Drake said before Schwallier and her sign were displayed on the arena’s jumbotron. “Forget Drake, forget anybody else in the building right now. That’s a true soldier right there.”

    The crowd erupted into cheers before Drake offered Schwallier a life-changing gift.

    “I want you to cash this in at the end of the night,” he told Schwallier. “We’re going to give you $100,000 from me to you.”

    The generous gesture caused even more cheers from the crowd.

    Schwallier posted the video of the interaction on TikTok with the caption: “100k?!?! ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! Forever grateful for you.”

    Schwallier told WSMV4 she had to go sit down after the encounter. She said Drake’s business manager got all of her contact information after the show.

    “I was just shocked at the fact that (Drake) was looking at me and blew me a kiss,” she said.

    Drake is in Nashville for a stop on his latest tour with J. Cole dubbed: “IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR – BIG AS THE WHAT?”

    Drake will perform again at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night.

     

