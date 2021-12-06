The organization behind the Grammys says Drake is taking himself out of contention for the celebrated music awards.

A representative for the Recording Academy says Drake has asked to be pulled from the two categories he was nominated in.

The Toronto native was up for best rap album with "Certified Lover Boy,'' and his track with Future and Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy,'' was in the running for best rap performance.

The representative says the academy withdrew the nominations at the request of Drake and his management.

Representatives for Drake declined to comment on the record.