Tributes are pouring in for Toronto-raised filmmaker and producer Ivan Reitman, who reshaped Hollywood comedy with a distinctly Canadian sensibility.

The "Ghostbusters" director's family says Reitman died peacefully in his sleep Saturday night at his home in Montecito, Calif. He was 75.

Paul Feig, Kumail Nanjiani and Mindy Kaling are among the comedy stars to pay their respects on Twitter to Reitman, who produced classics including "Animal House" and "Space Jam."

In a statement this morning, Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey says Reitman's movies "cultivated our taste for anarchic comedy, the sweetest of friendships, and a beautiful way of looking at the world that made everything seem possible."

Cameron says Reitman's rise from his upbringing as the son of Holocaust survivors to finding global success on the big screen represents "the best of Canada."

Cameron also touted Reitman as a champion of Canadian cinema, noting that he produced David Cronenberg's horror films "Rabid" and "Shivers," and that he contributed the land on which TIFF Bell Lightbox sits.

"We're shocked at his passing, but take comfort in the joy and laughter that he brought to so many all over the world," Cameron said in a statement Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022