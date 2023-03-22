Dick Van Dyke suffers 'minor injuries' in Malibu car crash

Dick Van Dyke's silver Lexus collided with a gate. (Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images/File) Dick Van Dyke's silver Lexus collided with a gate. (Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images/File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden is coming to Canada: Here's what we know about his visit

U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to Canada Thursday evening, kicking off his short but long-awaited overnight official visit to Canada. Here's what CTV News has confirmed about what will be on the agenda, and what key players are saying about the upcoming visit.

President Joe Biden, center, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden greet The Right Honorable Justin Trudeau, P.C., M.P., Prime Minister of Canada & Mrs. Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, left, during the Summit of the Americas, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Prince William visits troops in Poland on surprise trip

Prince William made an unannounced trip to Poland on Wednesday to thank British and Polish troops involved in providing support to Ukraine, before meeting refugees who have fled the conflict with Russia to hear of their experiences.

AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session

Manhattan prosecutors postponed a scheduled grand jury session Wednesday in the investigation into Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign, at least temporarily slowing a decision on whether to charge the ex-president.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social