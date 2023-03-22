Dick Van Dyke suffers 'minor injuries' in Malibu car crash
Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke has suffered minor injuries after his car was involved in a collision in Malibu, California, police in the city have confirmed.
Officers were called to the scene on the morning of Wednesday, March 15, where they found that a silver Lexus had collided with a gate.
In a phone call with CNN, a spokesman for the Malibu Police Department confirmed that the 97-year-old actor, who starred in classic children's films "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and "Mary Poppins," suffered "minor injuries."
The spokesman said the fire department had also been notified of the incident but that no further details were available about the actor, who last month became the oldest contestant ever to appear on Fox singing contest "The Masked Singer."
CNN has reached out to Van Dyke's agent for comment.
Van Dyke landed "The Dick Van Dyke Show," which ran on CBS from 1961 to 1966, after winning a Tony award for his role in the musical "Bye-Bye Birdie."
"Mary Poppins" launched his movie career in 1964, and four years later he returned to the big screen as inventor Caractacus Potts in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."
In 2018, Van Dyke, who has also won four Emmys and one Grammy, made a dancing cameo in "Mary Poppins Returns."
Last year, he starred in a music video released by Arlene & The Vantastix, his wife Arlene Silver's band.
