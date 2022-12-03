Deborah Cox, Tatiana Maslany among those honoured at Canada's Walk of Fame

Deborah Cox and Tatiana Maslany pose on the red carpet for the 2022 Canada’s Walk of Fame Gala in Toronto, on Saturday, December 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin Deborah Cox and Tatiana Maslany pose on the red carpet for the 2022 Canada’s Walk of Fame Gala in Toronto, on Saturday, December 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social