Cody Longo, 'Days of Our Lives' actor, dead at 34
Cody Longo, an actor famous for his roles in "Hollywood Heights" and "Days of Our Lives," was found dead Wednesday at his Texas home, his representative Alex Gittelson told CNN.
He was 34.
"Cody was our whole world," his wife, Stephanie Longo, said in a statement provided by Gittelson. "The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you."
The actor was "a dear friend going back many years" before he was a client, Gittelson said. Longo had taken some time away from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with his family, but he was excited to get back into acting this year, Gittelson said.
"Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed," Gittelson said.
Unknown object U.S. shot down near Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down near Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
Women's national soccer team 'outraged' by Canada Soccer funding cuts
Members of Canada's women's national soccer team say they're feeling 'outraged' and 'deeply disrespected' by Canada Soccer after receiving news of 'significant cuts' to the program for 2023.
Did an Air Canada flight spot the Chinese spy balloon over B.C. on Jan. 31?
According to a government aviation incident report, a Jan. 31 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg reported a large balloon about 4,000 feet (1,200 metres) above it. That’s the same day the U.S. said a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon re-entered its airspace in Idaho.
U.S. blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program
The United States on Friday blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing's aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace.
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Friday under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, according to the company acting as the court-appointed monitor for the case.
Judge who released man later charged in cop's death weighed Indigenous background
A judge who granted bail to a man later accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer noted his Indigenous background and the over-representation of Indigenous individuals in the correctional system when deciding to release the man from custody.
'Criminal networks' driving more convincing, frequent tax scams, cybersecurity expert warns
With tax season approaching, Canadians are being warned about the rise of sophisticated scammers pretending to be the CRA or banking institutions, as online criminal networks continue to grow.
Canada
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
Boy, 4, identified in deadly Laval daycare bus crash
A funeral will be held Thursday for one of the two children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. Michel Bouchard, the parish priest, told various media Friday that he'd baptized the boy about three years ago and will now be presiding over his funeral.
Judge who released man later charged in cop's death weighed Indigenous background
A judge who granted bail to a man later accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer noted his Indigenous background and the over-representation of Indigenous individuals in the correctional system when deciding to release the man from custody.
OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
Did an Air Canada flight spot the Chinese spy balloon over B.C. on Jan. 31?
According to a government aviation incident report, a Jan. 31 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg reported a large balloon about 4,000 feet (1,200 metres) above it. That’s the same day the U.S. said a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon re-entered its airspace in Idaho.
Toronto police officer charged with manslaughter in 2021 death of Brampton teen
A Toronto police officer has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 19-year-old Brampton teen in 2021.
World
U.S. blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program
The United States on Friday blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing's aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace.
Argentina worried over Russian women travelling to give birth
Argentine officials are expressing concern over the large number of pregnant Russian women who have recently entered the country to give birth as a way to obtain an Argentine passport, claiming three Russian spies who were recently detained in Slovenia were citizens of the South American country.
Ex-Apple designer behind Charles III's coronation emblem
The official emblem of King Charles III's coronation, created by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive and his associates, honours the monarch's love of nature by joining the flora that symbolize the four nations of the United Kingdom in a single image.
Trump team turns over items marked as classified: AP source
Lawyers for former U.S. president Donald Trump have in recent months turned over to federal investigators additional documents with classified markings as well as a laptop belonging to a Trump aide, a person familiar with the situation said Friday night.
U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.
Texas state police won't punish more officers over Uvalde
Texas state police will not discipline any more of its officers over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead as heavily armed agents hesitated to confront the lone gunman, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.
Politics
DEVELOPING
Unknown object U.S. shot down near Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down near Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
Canadian gov't appealing court ruling that ordered repatriation of 4 men in Syria
The Trudeau government is appealing a federal court order to repatriate four Canadian men imprisoned in northeast Syria. Last month, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown ruled that the government’s decision to bring back Canadian women and children but exclude the men was unconstitutional.
-
Trade minister says she hopes public sees her 'sincerity' since admitting ethics error
International Trade Minister Mary Ng said Friday she hopes Canadians will see the 'sincerity' in her efforts to make amends after breaking federal ethics rules, while sidestepping demands that she resign or refund taxpayers.
Health
'It's bittersweet': Crucial COVID-19 data tracker shutting down after three years
The COVID-19 dashboard created by a team of academics at Johns Hopkins University will be shutting down in March, three years after it launched right when infections began to explode worldwide.
-
'Next wave' of cancer treatments trains immune system to target illness: doctor
Multiple provinces are investing in a form of T-cell therapy that could offer hope for cancer patients who are running out of treatment options, according to an Ontario physician.
-
What causes ADHD? New study links potential risk genes to disorder
A new study has linked potential risk genes to ADHD, potentially furthering research on what causes one of Canada's most common and often misunderstood neurodevelopmental disorders.
Sci-Tech
New AI tool could help doctors better personalize breast cancer treatment
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can help cancer specialists determine whether patients with breast cancer should receive chemotherapy prior to surgery.
-
Elon Musk's Neuralink probed over material shipments
Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink is being probed over its shipping methods after an animal rights group contacted the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. officials said.
-
Sextortion warning: How to protect yourself from scammers seeking nude photos, money
Law enforcement agencies including the RCMP warn that financial sextortion is increasing in Canada, and that everybody is at risk amid what they're calling a “public safety crisis.”
Entertainment
Evangeline Lilly has 'intense' visit with Jeremy Renner
Evangeline Lilly has offered an update on her Marvel colleague Jeremy Renner's recovery.
-
Alec Baldwin says part of shooting charge unconstitutional
Alec Baldwin on Friday asked a judge in New Mexico to dismiss a five-year firearm sentencing enhancement in the charges against him, saying it is unconstitutionally based on a law passed after the shooting on the set of the film 'Rust.'
Business
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Friday under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, according to the company acting as the court-appointed monitor for the case.
-
Indigo offers fresh details on cyberattack on bookstore's website, payment system
Indigo Books & Music Inc. is offering fresh details about an ongoing cyberattack affecting the bookstore chain's website and electronic payment system.
-
Judge rejects bid to nullify Boeing deal over Max crashes
A federal judge has rejected an effort by families of passengers who died in Boeing 737 Max crashes to reopen an agreement that allowed Boeing to avoid prosecution for fraud in how it won regulatory approval for the plane.
Lifestyle
Couple transforming century-old church into dream home
The Everett Methodist Church, built in 1906, is undergoing a transformation to become Steve Storgin and Vera Dos Santos' dream home.
-
It took 33 years for this book to be returned to the library
A copy of J. D. Salinger's 1951 classic 'Catcher in the Rye' has been returned to a Winnipeg library – three decades after its original return date.
-
A fire table sold at Home Depot is being recalled -- due to fire hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notification warning people about the fire hazard posed by a fire table sold at a popular hardware store.
Sports
Women's national soccer team 'outraged' by Canada Soccer funding cuts
Members of Canada's women's national soccer team say they're feeling 'outraged' and 'deeply disrespected' by Canada Soccer after receiving news of 'significant cuts' to the program for 2023.
-
Canada Soccer names Quebec Soccer boss Mathieu Chamberland as its new COO
Canada Soccer has named Mathieu Chamberland its new chief operating officer. Chamberland has spent the last five years as general director at Soccer Quebec (Federation de soccer du Quebec).
-
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 4 goals in Saudi Pro League game
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for his new Saudi Arabian team Thursday, bringing his career tally in domestic leagues to 503.
Autos
Japan's Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID-19
Honda reported a 27 per cent jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials.
-
Uber brings back pooled rides to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
-
Japan's Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
Nissan reported a 55 per cent jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.