Cody Longo, 'Days of Our Lives' actor, dead at 34

Cody Longo, an actor famous for his roles in 'Hollywood Heights' and 'Days of Our Lives,' was found dead on February 8 at his Texas home, his representative Alex Gittelson told CNN. Longo is pictured here in August of 2018 in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Cody Longo, an actor famous for his roles in 'Hollywood Heights' and 'Days of Our Lives,' was found dead on February 8 at his Texas home, his representative Alex Gittelson told CNN. Longo is pictured here in August of 2018 in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

  • Argentina worried over Russian women travelling to give birth

    Argentine officials are expressing concern over the large number of pregnant Russian women who have recently entered the country to give birth as a way to obtain an Argentine passport, claiming three Russian spies who were recently detained in Slovenia were citizens of the South American country.

    Buenos Aires, Argentina, is seen in a file photo from Pexels.com/Juan Manuel Ferraro.

  • Ex-Apple designer behind Charles III's coronation emblem

    The official emblem of King Charles III's coronation, created by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive and his associates, honours the monarch's love of nature by joining the flora that symbolize the four nations of the United Kingdom in a single image.

  • Trump team turns over items marked as classified: AP source

    Lawyers for former U.S. president Donald Trump have in recent months turned over to federal investigators additional documents with classified markings as well as a laptop belonging to a Trump aide, a person familiar with the situation said Friday night.

  • U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

    A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social