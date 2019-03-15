Michael Jackson’s daughter says it’s “not my role” to defend her father against new child abuse allegations detailed in an HBO documentary.

Paris Jackson, 20, sent a series of tweets Thursday after a tabloid site claimed the superstar’s second child was “spiraling out of control.” When a Twitter user suggested the media outlet was trying to provoke her because she was “not really speaking about the (documentary),” Jackson defended her relative silence on Leaving Neverland.

“There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. Taj (Jackson) is doing a perfect job on his own,” she wrote, naming her second cousin, who has spearheaded the family’s campaign against the documentary.

“I support (Taj). But that’s not my role,” she added. “I’m just (trying to) get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture.”

The Leaving Neverland documentary reignited decades of rumours surrounding the superstar’s relationships with young boys. The two-part film detailed the accounts of alleged child abuse of Jimmy Safechuck, who said the singer sexually abused him beginning when he was 10 years old, and Wade Robson, a choreographer who said Jackson sexually abused him from the ages of seven to 14.

The Jackson estate adamantly denied the claims and filed a US$100 million lawsuit against HBO last month.

The documentary spurred several radio broadcasters to remove Jackson’s music from their radio stations. This week, French fashion house Louis Vuitton removed pieces inspired by the singer from their autumn/winter 2019 collection.

Paris tweeted to fans earlier this month that accusers don’t “stand a chance.”

“Do you really think that it’s possible to tear his name down?” she wrote.