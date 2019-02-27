

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES -- Michael Jackson's brothers and nephew say they weren't surprised by a documentary resurrecting allegations of his sexual abuse of children, and they're prepared to defend him.

Jackie, Tito, Marlon and Taj Jackson, gave the first family interviews Tuesday on "Leaving Neverland," which features two Michael Jackson accusers and is set to air on HBO starting Sunday.

They say they assumed accusers would resurface, most likely this year for the 10th anniversary of the King of Pop's death. Jackie Jackson said they immediately thought, "Oh, here we go again" when they learned of "Leaving Neverland."

The brothers complained that the filmmakers never came to them to let them defend their brother.

Director Dan Reed has said it would have pointless to talk to people who had no reason to know what Jackson had done with these children.