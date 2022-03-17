TORONTO -- A range of Grammy winners are set to perform at the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala held by the Recording Academy and honouring Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.

The esteemed list includes Chaka Khan, Beck, Sara Bareilles, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Angelique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills and St. Vincent, along with a remote performance from Graham Nash. J.

Grammy nominees set to perform include Jon Batiste, Black Pumas, Mickey Guyton and Allison Russell.

Batiste, who leads this year's Grammy nominees with 11 nods, and Carlile, who has five nods of her own, will also serve as artistic directors for the evening, in a first for Person of the Year.

The Recording Academy announced the slate on Thursday.

After being postponed from January due to COVID-19 concerns, the tribute will be held in Las Vegas on April 1, 2022, two days before the Grammy Awards. It will include a reception and silent auction, followed by a dinner and tribute concert honouring Mitchell's impact on the music industry.

Proceeds from the auction will go to MusiCares, a U.S.-based charity that provides personal, financial or medical assistance to musicians in need.

Mitchell, 78, is only the second Canadian to receive the MusiCares Person of the Year honour, following Neil Young in 2010.

Other honourees have included Dolly Parton, Fleetwood Mac and Lionel Richie.

Mitchell, who is best known for her albums "Blue" and "Court and Spark," has won nine Grammys throughout her career, including a 2002 Lifetime Achievement Award.

"We're excited to honour Joni together, in person, as a music community and can't wait to bring this great event to Las Vegas," said Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares, in a press statement.

"We will be celebrating with a purpose, toasting one of music's greatest songwriters and musicians, while raising vital funds to address the critical health and social service needs of the music community."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2022.