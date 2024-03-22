Celine Dion says living with stiff person syndrome 'has been one of the hardest experiences of my life'

Moscow adds 56 more Canadians to sanctions list, ministry says
Russia has banned 56 Canadian citizens from the country, the Moscow Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Celine Dion is focusing on her family and the future as she continues to live with a health challenge.
The legendary entertainer marked International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day on March 15 with an Instagram post in which she addressed her autoimmune disorder, saying it “has been one of the hardest experiences of my life.”
Dion added that she remains “determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible.”
A photo of Dion and her three sons – René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy – accompanied her heartfelt message.
Dion shared her three children with her late husband René Angélil, who died in 2016.
Stiff person syndrome (SPS) is a rare neurological condition that causes spasms and muscle rigidity, with heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as sound, lights and emotional distress that can bring on muscle spasms, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
Dion first shared her diagnosis in 2022. She has since stopped touring and performing live.
A forthcoming documentary on the “My Heart Will Go On” singer set to stream on Prime Video will document her journey back to the stage.
On Friday, Dion wrote in her caption that is sending her “encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS.”
“I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!” she concluded.
Stellantis has recalled more than 10,000 sedans in Canada due to defective airbags. The vehicles' side airbag inflator can explode with too much force and hurl metal fragments at drivers and passengers.
More than two years after being arrested in Puerto Rico, one of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives has been returned to Canada.
The Cree community of Waswanipi, Que., is in mourning after five people died in a collision between a pickup truck and a van in the rural town of Chapais on Thursday.
Winter storm warnings and advisories of up to 50 centimetres of snowfall have been issued for some Canadian provinces, according to local forecasts.
Ultra-endurance athlete Nick Pelletier knew the Hawaiian channel he planned to swim had plenty of sharks, but he should have been worried about the jellyfish.
The federal government recorded a budgetary deficit of $25.7 billion as of the end of January for the current fiscal year.
An Ontario couple says they have been fighting with their bank for almost four months when $8,600 went missing when they tried to pay their credit card bill.
Approximately 95 per cent of nonorganic strawberries, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, collard and mustard greens, grapes, peaches and pears tested contained detectable levels of pesticides, according to the 2024 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.
A fatal incident at a B.C. ski resort is under investigation.
A Brampton, Ont. man has been sentenced to three years in jail after pleading guilty to falsely claiming $34 million worth of charitable donations on tax returns he prepared for clients.
Russia and China on Friday vetoed a U.S.-sponsored UN resolution calling for 'an immediate and sustained ceasefire' in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza to protect civilians and enable humanitarian aid to be delivered to more than 2 million hungry Palestinians.
Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in Tennessee's capital for nearly two weeks, has been found dead in a river, police announced Friday. No foul play is suspected, investigators said.
Israeli volunteer Irene Nurith Cohn has witnessed some of the most horrific realities from the Oct. 7. Hamas terror attack and is now speaking out about her experience helping to collect bodies belonging to people who were brutally murdered.
A former executive at Yoozoo Games was sentenced to death on Friday in the 2020 poisoning of the founder of the high-profile Chinese gaming company, which has links to Game of Thrones and the new Netflix series, 'The Three-Body Problem.'
The House approved a US$1.2 trillion package of spending bills on Friday just a few hours before funding for some key federal agencies is set to expire, a long overdue action nearly six months into the budget year that will push any threats of a government shutdown to the fall.
A British IT worker who befriended and worked for an older couple, poisoned them with fentanyl and monitored their death with his cellphone was sentenced Friday to a minimum 37 years in prison.
Brian Mulroney's three sons say there's no doubt their father would have been thrilled by this week's public tributes to honour his life.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to pass a vote of non-confidence and bring down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal minority government over the carbon tax failed Thursday.
The names of physicians and facilities found to have engaged in extra-billing for health services are being kept secret, with advocates arguing this lack of transparency could impact public trust in the health-care system.
B.C.'s premier has agreed to meet with a Princeton woman who says she had to fundraise to pay for life-saving transplant surgery in Vancouver that she desperately needs.
For social media companies, the question of how to make sure people have access to good information has only grown in importance as the number of platforms multiplied and people began spending increasing amounts of time online.
Eye-care and astronomy experts are cautioning solar eclipse watchers to protect their eyes with specialized solar filters, handheld solar viewers or eclipse glasses.
Curious observers will have an above-the-clouds view of the total solar eclipse, as a citizen-led volunteer project prepares to launch a sun-tracking balloon telescope and invites the world to join the journey on April 8.
Central New Brunswick will experience complete darkness for up to three minutes and 20 seconds on eclipse day and communities big and small within the path of totality will commemorate the rare event, with viewing parties and guided orientations.
Fresh off of his Oscar win for best actor, it looks like Cillian Murphy hasn’t forgotten where he came from.
Paul Rudd has described himself in a new interview as somebody who lives his life “like someone’s grandfather,” but he does find ways to keep things young and fresh, including listening to the music of pop superstar Taylor Swift.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump came a step closer on Friday to reaping a major windfall from his social media firm after investors in a blank-check acquisition company approved a tie-up currently worth about US$6 billion.
A group convened by the federal government to study the legislation that made cannabis legal is recommending the country review one of the industry's biggest gripes: excise taxes charged to pot producers.
Visitors to one of Alberta's most popular tourist destinations will be paying significantly more for parking this summer, should they decide to drive.
Every part of Barbara Peraza-Garcia and her family’s single-room apartment in Seattle has a double or even triple purpose.
A treasure hunter struggling with faulty equipment has unearthed a gold nugget believed to be the largest ever found in England.
Celine Dion surprised a few Habs fans and the entire Boston Bruins lineup on Thursday when the Quebecois diva strolled into the locker room before the Bruins game and announced the team's starting lineup.
Jack Hughes scored two of the Devils' three power-play goals, brother Luke Hughes had a career-best three assists and the New Jersey stunned red-hot Winnipeg 4-1 on Thursday night in one of their best performances in a disappointing season.
Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Canada matched her best score on the LPGA Tour with a 7-under 64 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship.
A retreat in new car purchases helped push the country's retail sales down 0.3 per cent to $67 billion in January, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Gas prices are set to rise in Alberta next month, with the provincial government fully reinstating its fuel tax following a drop in oil prices.
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
