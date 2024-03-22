Entertainment

    • Celine Dion says living with stiff person syndrome 'has been one of the hardest experiences of my life'

    Celine Dion is here seen at the Grammy Awards last month in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy via CNN Newsource) Celine Dion is here seen at the Grammy Awards last month in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Celine Dion is focusing on her family and the future as she continues to live with a health challenge.

    The legendary entertainer marked International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day on March 15 with an Instagram post in which she addressed her autoimmune disorder, saying it “has been one of the hardest experiences of my life.”

    Dion added that she remains “determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible.”

    A photo of Dion and her three sons – René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy – accompanied her heartfelt message.

    Dion shared her three children with her late husband René Angélil, who died in 2016.

    Stiff person syndrome (SPS) is a rare neurological condition that causes spasms and muscle rigidity, with heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as sound, lights and emotional distress that can bring on muscle spasms, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

    Dion first shared her diagnosis in 2022. She has since stopped touring and performing live.

    A forthcoming documentary on the “My Heart Will Go On” singer set to stream on Prime Video will document her journey back to the stage.

    On Friday, Dion wrote in her caption that is sending her “encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS.”

    “I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!” she concluded.

     

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Blueberries, strawberries again on the 'Dirty Dozen' list

    Approximately 95 per cent of nonorganic strawberries, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, collard and mustard greens, grapes, peaches and pears tested contained detectable levels of pesticides, according to the 2024 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News