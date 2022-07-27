CCMA Awards adds nominations for MacKenzie Porter and the Reklaws

CCMA Awards adds nominations for MacKenzie Porter and the Reklaws

The Reklaws accept the award for Group or Duo of the Year at the Canadian Country Music Awards in London, Ont., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins The Reklaws accept the award for Group or Duo of the Year at the Canadian Country Music Awards in London, Ont., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

In fighting gun crime, Canada has an American problem

Exclusive data obtained by Reuters for Ontario, Canada's most populous province, shows that when handguns involved in crimes were traced in 2021, they were overwhelmingly -- 85 per cent of the time -- found to have come from the United States.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social