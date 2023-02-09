Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.
The Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winning Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.
Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written. He had a run of top 10 hits from the 1950s into the 21st century, and his music was heard everywhere from movie soundtracks and radios to home stereo systems and iPods, whether "Alfie" and "I Say a Little Prayer" or "I'll Never Fall in Love Again" and "This Guy's in Love with You."
Dionne Warwick was his favorite interpreter, but Bacharach, usually in tandem with lyricist Hal David, also created prime material for Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones and many others. Elvis Presley, the Beatles and Frank Sinatra were among the countless artists who covered his songs, with more recent performers who sung or sampled him including White Stripes, Twista and Ashanti. "Walk On By" alone was covered by everyone from Warwick and Isaac Hayes to the British punk band the Stranglers and Cyndi Lauper.
Bacharach was both an innovator and throwback, and his career seemed to run parallel to the rock era. He grew up on jazz and classical music and had little taste for rock when he was breaking into the business in the 1950s. His sensibility often seemed more aligned with Tin Pan Alley than with Bob Dylan, John Lennon and other writers who later emerged, but rock composers appreciated the depth of his seemingly old-fashioned sensibility.
"The shorthand version of him is that he's something to do with easy listening," Elvis Costello, who wrote the 1998 album "Painted from Memory" with Bacharach, said in a 2018 interview with The Associated Press. "It may be agreeable to listen to these songs, but there's nothing easy about them. Try playing them. Try singing them."
A box set, "The Songs of Bacharach & Costello," is due to come out March 3.
He triumphed in many artforms. He was an eight-time Grammy winner, a prize-winning Broadway composer for "Promises, Promises" and a three-time Oscar winner. He received two Academy Awards in 1970, for the score of "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and for the song "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" (shared with David). In 1982, he and his then-wife, lyricist Carole Bayer Sager, won for "Best That You Can Do," the theme from "Arthur. His other movie soundtracks included "What's New, Pussycat?", "Alfie" and the 1967 James Bond spoof "Casino Royale."
Bacharach was well rewarded, and well connected. He was a frequent guest at the White House, whether the president was Republican or Democrat. And in 2012, he was presented the Gershwin Prize by Barack Obama, who had sung a few seconds of "Walk on By" during a campaign appearance.
In his life, and in his music, he stood apart. Fellow songwriter Sammy Cahn liked to joke that the smiling, wavy-haired Bacharach was the first composer he ever knew who didn't look like a dentist. Bacharach was a "swinger," as they called such men in his time, whose many romances included actor Angie Dickinson, to whom he was married from 1965-80, and Sager, his wife from 1982-1991.
Married four times, he formed his most lasting ties to work. He was a perfectionist who took three weeks to write "Alfie" and might spend hours tweaking a single chord. Sager once observed that Bacharach's life routines essentially stayed the same -- only the wives changed.
It began with the melodies -- strong yet interspersed with changing rhythms and surprising harmonics. He credited much of his style to his love of bebop and to his classical education, especially under the tutelage of Darius Milhaud, the famed composer. He once played a piece for piano, violin and oboe for Milhaud that contained a melody he was ashamed to have written, as 12-point atonal music was in vogue at the time. Milhaud, who liked the piece, advised the young man, "Never be afraid of the melody."
"That was a great affirmation for me," Bacharach recalled in 2004.
Bacharach was essentially a pop composer, but his songs became hits for country artists (Marty Robbins), rhythm and blues performers (Chuck Jackson), soul (Franklin, Luther Vandross) and synth-pop (Naked Eyes). He reached a new generation of listeners in the 1990s with the help of Costello and others.
Mike Myers would recall hearing the sultry "The Look of Love" on the radio and finding fast inspiration for his "Austin Powers" retro spy comedies, in which Bacharach made cameos.
In the 21st century, he was still testing new ground, writing his own lyrics and recording with rapper Dr. Dre.
He was married to his first wife, Paula Stewart, from 1953-58, and married for a fourth time, to Jane Hansen, in 1993. He is survived by Hansen, as well as his children Oliver, Raleigh and Cristopher, Brausam said. He was preceded in death by his daughter with Dickinson, Nikki Bacharach.
Bacharach knew the very heights of acclaim, but he remembered himself as a loner growing up, a short and self-conscious boy so uncomfortable with being Jewish he even taunted other Jews. His favorite book as a kid was Ernest Hemingway's "The Sun Also Rises"; he related to the sexually impotent Jake Barnes, regarding himself as "socially impotent."
He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, but soon moved to New York City. His father was a syndicated columnist, his mother a pianist who encouraged the boy to study music. Although he was more interested in sports, he practiced piano every day after school, not wanting to disappoint his mother. While still a minor, he would sneak into jazz clubs, bearing a fake ID, and hear such greats as Dizzy Gillespie and Count Basie.
"They were just so incredibly exciting that all of a sudden, I got into music in a way I never had before," he recalled in the memoir "Anyone Who Had a Heart," published in 2013. "What I heard in those clubs turned my head around."
He was a poor student, but managed to gain a spot at the music conservatory at McGill University in Montreal. He wrote his first song at McGill and listened for months to Mel Torme's "The Christmas Song." Music also may have saved Bacharach's life. He was drafted into the Army in the late 1940s and was still on active duty during the Korean War. But officers stateside soon learned of his gifts and wanted him around. When he did go overseas, it was to Germany, where he wrote orchestrations for a recreation center on the local military base.
After his discharge, he returned to New York and tried to break into the music business. He had little success at first as a songwriter, but he became a popular arranger and accompanist, touring with Vic Damone, the Ames Brothers and Stewart, his eventual first wife. When a friend who had been touring with Marlene Dietrich was unable to make a show in Las Vegas, he asked Bacharach to step in.
The young musician and ageless singer quickly clicked and Bacharach traveled the world with her in the late 1950s and early '60s. During each performance, she would introduce him in grand style: "I would like you to meet the man, he's my arranger, he's my accompanist, he's my conductor, and I wish I could say he's my composer. But that isn't true. He's everybody's composer ... Burt Bacharach!"
Meanwhile, he had met his ideal songwriter partner -- David, as businesslike as Bacharach was mercurial, so domesticated that he would leave each night at 5 to catch the train back to his family on Long Island. Working in a tiny office in Broadway's celebrated Brill Building, they produced their first million-seller, "Magic Moments," sung in 1958 by Perry Como. In 1962, they spotted a backup singer for the Drifters, Warwick, who had a "very special kind of grace and elegance," Bacharach recalled.
The trio produced hit after hit. The songs were as complicated to record as they were easy to hear. Bacharach liked to experiment with time signatures and arrangements, such as having two pianists play on "Walk on By," their performances just slightly out of sync to give the song "a jagged kind of feeling," he wrote in his memoir.
The Bacharach-David partnership ended with the dismal failure of a 1973 musical remake of "Lost Horizon." Bacharach became so depressed he isolated himself in his Del Mar vacation home and refused to work.
"I didn't want to write with Hal or anybody," he told the AP in 2004. Nor did he want to fulfill a commitment to record Warwick. She and David both sued him.
Bacharach and David eventually reconciled. When David died in 2012, Bacharach praised him for writing lyrics "like a miniature movie."
Meanwhile, Bacharach kept working, vowing never to retire, always believing that a good song could make a difference.
"Music softens the heart, makes you feel something if it's good, brings in emotion that you might not have felt before," he told the AP in 2018. "It's a very powerful thing if you're able to do to it, if you have it in your heart to do something like that."
------
The late Associated Press writer Bob Thomas was a contributor to this report from Los Angeles.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
Two four-year-old children are dead and a man has been charged with first-degree murder after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The driver, 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand, was arrested at the scene and faces two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges.
Sister shields sibling from dust during 36-hour wait for help after quake
Two children wedged between concrete in the remains of their home in northern Syria have been rescued more than 36 hours after Monday's quake trapped their family as they slept.
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of 'Walk on By,' 'Do You Know the Way to San Jose' and dozens of other hits, has died at 94. Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.
Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities
Canopy Growth Corp. will lay off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close its hallmark 1 Hershey facility and consolidate some of its cultivation operations.
New one-and-done therapy can help curb severe COVID-19 infection: Canadian-led study
A Canadian-led study of a new potential antiviral therapy shows a single dose can help cut the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
Indigo investigating ongoing cybersecurity incident as its website remains offline
Indigo Books & Music Inc. is continuing to investigate what it calls a 'cybersecurity incident' affecting its website and electronic payment systems in stores.
Meghan and Harry will be deposed in Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit, judge rules
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be deposed as part of a defamation case brought against the duchess in the United States by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, a Florida judge ruled on Tuesday.
U.S. says Chinese military behind vast aerial spy balloon
China's balloon that crossed the United States was equipped to collect intelligence signals and was part of a huge, military-linked aerial spy program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration said Thursday, outlining the scope and capabilities of the huge balloon that captivated the country's attention before being shot down.
'I've stopped crying': B.C. woman who lost 6 family members in Turkiye earthquakes sets sights on how to help rebuild
Like many other Turkish-Canadians Nural Sumbultepe is grieving the family members she lost in the earthquakes from thousands of miles away, and trying to find the best way to support the survivors and relief efforts.
Canada
-
4 dead after fire leaves Quebec home 'completely destroyed': police
Four people are dead after a fire destroyed a residence in Sainte-Julienne, in Quebec’s Lanaudiere region, early Thursday morning.
-
Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities
Canopy Growth Corp. will lay off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close its hallmark 1 Hershey facility and consolidate some of its cultivation operations.
-
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
Two four-year-old children are dead and a man has been charged with first-degree murder after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The driver, 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand, was arrested at the scene and faces two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges.
-
Toronto man in a turf war with city after neighbour files complaint over synthetic grass
The City of Toronto is taking a senior resident to court after he installed synthetic grass on his front lawn.
-
Canada deploys military assessment team to Turkiye after earthquake
Canada deployed a disaster assessment team to Turkiye on Wednesday in the wake of a devastating earthquake that's killed thousands, as the federal government faced criticism that the window to help with rescue efforts was closing.
-
'Crypto king' associate operated parallel Ponzi scheme while living lavish lifestyle, court documents allege
An associate of Ontario’s self-described “crypto king” was operating his own fraud scam parallel to the multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme, court documents allege.
World
-
Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake rises, hope fades
Rescuers pulled more survivors from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings Thursday, but hopes were starting to fade of finding many more people alive more than three days after a catastrophic earthquake and series of aftershocks hit Turkiye and Syria, killing more than 16,000.
-
Days after quake, aid trucks reach northwest Syrian enclave
A small convoy crossed from Turkey into Syria's rebel-held northwest Thursday with desperately needed medicines, blankets, tents and UN shelter kits, the first aid to reach the enclave, three days after the devastating earthquake killed thousands.
-
U.S. says Chinese military behind vast aerial spy balloon
China's balloon that crossed the United States was equipped to collect intelligence signals and was part of a huge, military-linked aerial spy program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration said Thursday, outlining the scope and capabilities of the huge balloon that captivated the country's attention before being shot down.
-
Meghan and Harry will be deposed in Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit, judge rules
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be deposed as part of a defamation case brought against the duchess in the United States by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, a Florida judge ruled on Tuesday.
-
Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, has been hospitalized after feeling lightheaded while attending a Democratic retreat, his office said.
-
China says U.S. 'overreacted' by shooting down balloon
China on Thursday said U.S. accusations that a downed Chinese balloon was part of an extensive surveillance program amount to 'information warfare against China.' China's defence minister refused to take a phone call from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss the balloon issue on Saturday, the Pentagon said.
Politics
-
Trust in governments shows signs of life as pandemic starts to fade
An annual survey on how trusting Canadians are suggests their faith in governments is rebounding as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to fade.
-
'There are no words': Laval daycare bus crash prompts outpouring of condolences on Parliament Hill
Condolences are pouring in on Parliament Hill after a Laval, Que., city bus crashed into a daycare on Wednesday morning, with federal politicians of all stripes expressing their sympathies with the families affected and gratitude to the first responders.
-
Poilievre says Conservatives would uphold federal-provincial health-care funding deals
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that if he becomes prime minister he would uphold the 10-year deals Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is looking to ink with provinces and territories that would inject $46.2 billion in new funding into Canada's strained health-care systems.
Health
-
New one-and-done therapy can help curb severe COVID-19 infection: Canadian-led study
A Canadian-led study of a new potential antiviral therapy shows a single dose can help cut the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
-
Are video games good for kids' brains or bad for them? New research suggests the answer is 'neither'
A small new study has found that neither the frequency of daily gaming reported by pre-teen children nor the specific video game genres they chose to play were linked with their performance on a standardized cognitive tests.
-
Data shows 6 provinces see increase in average wait times at walk-in clinics in 2022
According to newly released data, six provinces had increased wait times for walk-in clinics in 2022, with Canadians waiting an average of 37 minutes before seeing a physician.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX should choose between Ukraine and Russia: Ukrainian official
Elon Musk's SpaceX should choose sides between Ukraine and Russia, a senior Ukrainian official said on Thursday, after the company said it was curbing Kyiv's use of Starlink internet devices for controlling drones.
-
China has conducted spy balloon program for years: Pentagon
The Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for 'several years,' the Pentagon said Wednesday.
-
Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown as many unable to tweet
Many Twitter users found themselves unable to tweet, follow accounts or access their direct messages on Wednesday as the Elon Musk-owned platform experienced a slew of widespread technical problems.
Entertainment
-
Madonna hits back at ageist criticism after Grammy Awards appearance
Madonna has spoken out against criticism of her appearance after presenting at the Grammy Awards Sunday night. In her latest Instagram post, the multi-award-winning singer lamented being "caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in," after a close-up photo of her face went viral online and sparked a torrent of negative comments.
-
New 'Toy Story,' 'Frozen' and 'Zootopia' movies on tap
Disney is working on sequels for 'Toy Story,' 'Frozen' and 'Zootopia,' three huge hits as the entertainment powerhouse attempts to find its footing under newly returned CEO Bob Iger.
-
Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crack down on password sharing, saying it will begin notifying Canadian users today by email about limitations.
Business
-
Canada's housing market to see listings fall in first quarter, before rebounding: TD
A new report says Canada's housing market will see new listings fall in the first quarter before rebounding later in the year and then, slowing to a more modest growth pace in 2024.
-
Indigo investigating ongoing cybersecurity incident as its website remains offline
Indigo Books & Music Inc. is continuing to investigate what it calls a 'cybersecurity incident' affecting its website and electronic payment systems in stores.
-
Stocks rise as the yo-yo on Wall Street swings back upward
Stocks are rising on Wall Street Thursday following another mixed batch of earnings reports that included several standouts like The Walt Disney Co.'s.
Lifestyle
-
Earnest or playful, that Valentine's card has a history
It was Valentine's Day 1917 in the Minnesota farming village of Lewiston, and Fred Roth -- a fourth grader -- seems to have come up with just the way to express his love for his sweetheart, Louise Wirt. He gave her a card.
-
94-year-old baking phenom makes weekly treats for fellow seniors in Halifax
Winnifred Bowden, a 94-year-old living in Halifax, is baking up weekly treats for her fellow residents.
-
From $55 to $130: Which Canadians plan to spend the most this Valentine's Day?
As Valentine's Day approaches, many Canadians are preparing to celebrate by taking their loved ones to dinner and buying them gifts, but how much are we spending on this day coast to coast?
Sports
-
P.K. Subban: Grassroots hockey is 'my responsibility'
Former Montreal Canadiens player P.K. Subban says he is enjoying retirement, focusing on giving back to charity and advocating for grassroots hockey.
-
Raptors send Birch, picks to Spurs in exchange for centre Poeltl
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly made their first move of the trade deadline -- and it's for a familiar face. Toronto has sent Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and two future second-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Jakob Poeltl, according to multiple media reports.
-
AP source: Brooklyn Nets trading Kevin Durant to Suns
Kevin Durant's time in Brooklyn ended early Thursday when the Nets agreed to trade him to the Phoenix Suns, a person with knowledge of the details said.
Autos
-
Uber brings back pooled rides to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
-
Japan's Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
Nissan reported a 55 per cent jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.
-
Kyle Busch violated Mexican gun laws on recent vacation
Kyle Busch was detained at a Mexican airport late last month when a handgun and ammunition were discovered in his luggage, the NASCAR star acknowledged this week, apologizing for the incident and calling it 'a mistake.'