Britney Spears addresses Kevin Federline's claims about her relationship with their sons
Britney Spears is saddened by her ex-husband's recent comments about her relationship with their teenage sons.
In an Instagram story posted to her verified account over the weekend, the singer responded to Kevin Federline's comments in an interview with the Daily Mail in which he said their sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, have opted to not see their mother, partly because of her social media posts.
"It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," Spears' post read "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone .. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram ... it was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything."
"Only one word: HURTFUL ... I'll say it ... My mother told me 'You should GIVE them to their dad.' I'm sharing this because I can," she added. "Have a good day folks!!!"
According to Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now."
"It's been a few months since they've seen her," he reportedly said. "They made the decision not to go to her wedding."
Spears married actor Sam Asghari in June.
Federline, who talked to the publication along with his current wife Victoria, said he has apologized to the boys for the partially nude selfies their mother has posted on Instagram on occasion. (Spears has typically obscured parts of her body with emojis or posed away from the camera in these photos.)
"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,'" Federline told the publication. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."
In his own Instagram story post, Asghari, took exception to that.
"To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt wich (sic) is quite modest these days," Asghari wrote.
"There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly," Asghari continued. "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model."
Federline, a former dancer, also showed support for his former father-in-law, Jamie Spears, who was locked in a contentions court case with his daughter that she ultimately won over her being under legal conservatorship for 13 years.
"I would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys' lives, Especially if that's what the boys wanted," Federline said. "I don't have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like he's been put through the wringer."
In a longer post on her Instagram account aimed at addressing Federline's interview, Spears wrote "During my conservatorship I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years ... I needed permission just to take Tylenol !!! I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby !!!!"
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP's use of spyware tools prompts privacy commissioner to call for updated privacy laws
Canada's privacy commissioner says the belated disclosure that RCMP has for years been using spyware capable of accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data as part of major investigations, is a clear example of why Canada's Privacy Act needs updating.
CRA says it has $1.4 billion in uncashed cheques sitting in its coffers
The Canada Revenue Agency says it will be sending e-notifications about uncashed cheques to 25,000 Canadians this month.
No damage reported after 4.6 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Vancouver Island.
Housing correction in Toronto could end up becoming 'one of the deepest of the past half a century,' RBC warns
A housing correction which has already led to four consecutive months of price declines in the previously overheated Greater Toronto Area market could end up becoming 'one of the deepest of the past half a century,' a new report from RBC warns.
Photos show handwritten notes that Trump apparently ripped up and attempted to flush down toilet
Newly revealed photographs reveal two occasions on which former U.S. President Donald Trump apparently flushed documents down the toilet.
How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial
For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta., home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property, saying the maximum number of occupants of the facility 'was exceeded.'
What is a 'zombie fire' and can they be prevented?
Authorities in the Northwest Territories are monitoring a large 'zombie fire' that flared back up following last wildfire season after smouldering underground during the winter months.
Environment Canada extends heat warnings for several provinces across the country
Environment Canada has extended heat warnings in a number of provinces, as unseasonably hot conditions continue across the country.
Canada
-
Environment Canada extends heat warnings for several provinces across the country
Environment Canada has extended heat warnings in a number of provinces, as unseasonably hot conditions continue across the country.
-
Community cut off by Newfoundland forest fires running out of food, says deputy mayor
The deputy mayor of a southern Newfoundland town says his community is running out of food as it remains cut off from the rest of the island due to the worst forest fires the province has seen in more than 60 years.
-
Masks will not be mandatory in Ontario schools next semester
Students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear masks come the fall semester, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday.
-
CRA says it has $1.4 billion in uncashed cheques sitting in its coffers
The Canada Revenue Agency says it will be sending e-notifications about uncashed cheques to 25,000 Canadians this month.
-
Man found dead in trash during Montreal east-end recycling collection
Montreal police are investigating the suspicious death of a man discovered in a bin during recycling collection in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Monday morning.
-
No damage reported after 4.6 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Vancouver Island.
World
-
As Israel-Palestinian truce holds, Gaza power plant restarts
With a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants holding after nearly three days of violence, Gaza's sole power plant resumed operations Monday as Israel began reopening crossings into the territory.
-
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
Authorities investigating whether the killings of four Muslim men are connected said Sunday that they need help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths in New Mexico's largest city.
-
New Yorker: Milley was set to excoriate Trump in unreleased resignation letter drafted after Lafayette Square photo-op
In the wake of then-U.S. President Donald Trump's infamous photo-op at the height of the George Floyd protests, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley penned a lengthy and vociferous critique of Trump in a resignation letter he ultimately never sent, The New Yorker reported on Monday.
-
Alex Jones lawyer could face legal consequences for phone records release
The lawyer defending conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a Texas trial drew his own national headlines for accidentally handing over highly-sensitive data to his adversaries, opening him up to potential legal consequences.
-
Fire engulfs historic wooden bridge in southern China
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed a covered wooden bridge with 900 years of history in southeastern China over the weekend.
-
UN chief urges nuke powers to abide by no-first-use pledge
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged countries with nuclear weapons to stick to their no-first-use commitment of their atomic arsenals, warning that the nuclear arms race has returned amid growing international tension.
Politics
-
RCMP's use of spyware tools prompts privacy commissioner to call for updated privacy laws
Canada's privacy commissioner says the belated disclosure that RCMP has for years been using spyware capable of accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data as part of major investigations, is a clear example of why Canada's Privacy Act needs updating.
-
Tory leadership hopefuls say it's time for unity, here's what some say that means
In a contest largely seen as a battle for the Conservative Party of Canada's soul, which has put decades-old fissures on display between groups that make up its very coalition, what might it take to achieve unity after results are revealed Sept. 10?
-
Ottawa on track to spend $200M per year on cannabis for veterans
Ottawa is reimbursing a record number of veterans for medical marijuana, with new figures showing the federal government shelled out more than $150 million in the last fiscal year -- more than double the amount just three years ago.
Health
-
Monkeypox in the U.S.: Where could it spread next?
The United States declared monkeypox a public health emergency last week, an effort to bolster the U.S. response to contain the outbreak.
-
Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
-
Children with headache disorders report worse symptoms, mood during pandemic: study
A new study has found children who suffer from headache disorders have been experiencing more frequent pain and worse anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal end, produce 'final text'
Talks to revive Tehran's tattered nuclear accord with world powers in Vienna ended Monday as the parties closed a final text and the Iranian negotiator prepared to return to his capital, diplomats said.
-
New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city
A trunk with its lid left open. A wooden dishware closet, its shelves caved in. Three-legged accent tables topped by decorative bowls. These latest discoveries by archaeologists are enriching knowledge about middle-class lives in Pompeii before Mount Vesuvius' furious eruption buried the ancient Roman city in volcanic debris.
-
Best time to see the Perseids meteor shower could be this weekend
While the peak of the Perseids meteor shower, one of the brightest of the year, may be next week, now may be the best time to see the astronomical event, according to The Weather Network.
Entertainment
-
Britney Spears addresses Kevin Federline's claims about her relationship with their sons
Britney Spears is saddened by her ex-husband's recent comments about her relationship with their teenage sons.
-
Anne Heche is in stable condition after a fiery car crash at a Los Angeles home
Anne Heche is in stable condition Sunday, two days after the car she was driving crashed into a home and became engulfed in flames, a representative for the actress said.
-
Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' pulls into station with US$30.1M
The stylized action romp 'Bullet Train,' starring Brad Pitt, arrived with a US$30.1 million opening weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, as the last big movie of Hollywood's summer recovery landed in theatres.
Business
-
U.S. stocks rise as investors await latest inflation updates
Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as investors prepare for a busy week of updates on inflation.
-
Grain ship from Ukraine docks in Turkey, nuke plant shelled
A Turkish-flagged ship that was among several vessels to leave Ukraine under a deal to unblock grain supplies and stave off a potential global food crisis was the first to arrive at its destination in Turkey on Monday, as Russia again accused Ukraine of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station.
-
Hong Kong cuts COVID-19 hotel quarantine to 3 days for arrivals
Hong Kong will reduce the mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from a week, the city's leader said Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal Pride parade organizer Simon Gamache admits that they messed up when they cancelled the event at the last minute Sunday.
-
'Socially awkward' dog gets 'pity party' after spending more than a year in a B.C. shelter
A Metro Vancouver shelter held what it called a 'pity party' for a dog who's been waiting to be adopted for more than a year - the first dog at the facility to wait that long in about even years.
-
Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
Sports
-
Hope for 'significant change' in all of sports following Hockey Canada board chair's resignation: lawyer
The recent resignation of Hockey Canada's board chair could be a sign of further departures to come, says Simona Jellinek, a sexual abuse and assault lawyer.
-
Canada's Dunfee, Thibeault, women's 4x400 relay and beach volleyball duo capture gold
Canada's Evan Dunfee says he drew on the support of his loved ones to propel him to a Commonwealth Games gold medal. The 31-year-old from Richmond, B.C., won the 10,000 metres on Sunday, using a fabulous kick over the final lap to open a 40-metre gap on his nearest competitor.
-
No Stanley Cup? No problem. Canadiens fan makes near-exact replica using 3D printer
The Montreal Canadiens haven't brought the Stanley Cup home since 1993 -- but a very convincing replica is sitting in a garage in Boisbriand, Que., about 35 km northwest of Montreal.
Autos
-
Bill with tax credits for 'North American' electric vehicles passes in U.S. Senate
The new plan to encourage Americans to buy more electric vehicles built in North America, instead of just the United States, has cleared its tallest hurdle, and for the Canadian auto industry, the stakes are enormous.
-
Florida death could be 20th in U.S. caused by Takata air bags
A Florida man who was killed in a traffic crash last month could be the 20th death in the U.S. caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators.
-
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.