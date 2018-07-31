

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Taste of the Danforth festival in Toronto is already taking a more poignant meaning in the wake of the deadly mass shooting that hit the area last week, but now a couple of Ontario musicians are hoping a performance can bring some cheer to the region.

Rock band Billy Talent and singer-songwriter Dallas Green's City and Colour are holding a benefit concert at the Danforth Music Hall on Aug. 11, during the annual festival celebrating the food and culture of the Danforth neighbourhood.

“We want to celebrate (the victims),” Billy Talent lead singer Ben Kowalewicz told CP24 on Tuesday. “We want to let them know that we love them.”

On July 22, a gunman opened fire along Danforth Avenue in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood, killing two people and injuring another 13.

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 1 at 10:00 a.m. All proceeds will be donated to the #TorontoStrong fund.