

CTVNews.ca Staff





Grieving families of the two victims killed in last week’s Toronto shooting held funerals for their loved ones on Monday.

Reese Fallon, 18, and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis were laid to rest in separate funeral services on Monday, a week after being fatally shot in a brazen attack in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario deputy premier Christine Elliott and Toronto Mayor John Tory all attended Fallon’s service in nearby Scarborough. Tory adjourned city council early so councillors could pay their respects.

Fallon, a member of the Beaches-East York Young Liberals, had just graduated high school and was set to attend McMaster University to study nursing. She was celebrating a friend’s birthday at the time of the shooting.

Following Fallon’s service, Trudeau laid flowers at a makeshift memorial for the victims on the Danforth.

“I’m glad to be here today to highlight the resilience (and) the strength of community,” he said during a media availability at the memorial. “It was an honour for me to be at Reese Fallon’s memorial service this morning.”

“If there was one lesson I learned and was reinforced at the beautiful memorial service for Reese Fallon, it was so many young people like her are both optimistic and realistic. Optimistic knowing that the world can be and will be a better place, but realistic knowing that young people need to roll up their sleeves and get involved.”

Kozis’ family held a private service in Markham, Ont. She’s been described as a “beautiful, aspiring athlete” who competed provincially in synchronized swimming.

Kozis’ family has asked the media to keep their distance, releasing the following statement: "The family is grateful and overwhelmed by the outpouring of sympathy, generosity and support that has been offered by our community and beyond."

Kozis’ father was also injured in the shooting, according to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend. A man believed to be her father arrived to the service in crutches.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti was among the hundreds to pay their respects at Kozis’ funeral.

On the evening of July 22, a gunman opened fire along Danforth Avenue in the east end of Toronto, killing two and injuring another 13. The gunman, later identified as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, died following a shootout with police.

Among the injured, 31-year-old nursing student Danielle Kane rushed to help a victim and ended up getting shot in the stomach. Doctors say she might not walk again.

Howard Lichtman of the Danforth Business Improvement Area said the victims of the shooting will be acknowledged at this upcoming weekend’s Taste of the Danforth festival. He said the program for the event has been changed to make sure they honour the victims.

Lichtman added that since the shooting, hundreds of people have visited the area to pay their respects.

“Wherever you are in Toronto, people have got a story about the Danforth,” he said. “It’s a place that they come to frequent and I think we’re seeing an outpouring of love and respect.”

With files from The Canadian Press