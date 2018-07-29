

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 31-year-old nursing student remains in a Toronto hospital one week after she rushed toward a victim of the mass shooting in Toronto’s Greektown and ended up taking a bullet herself.

Danielle “Dani” Kane was dining with her boyfriend Jerry Pinksen and a friend at a restaurant on Danforth Avenue last Sunday when they heard someone had been shot outside the restaurant. Pinksen, an emergency room nurse, says he rushed outside to see if he could help. Kane, a nursing student, followed close behind him.

Pinksen says he came face to face with the killer, who was later identified as Faisal Hussain. It’s not yet clear what led the 29-year-old man with a history of mental illness to shoot 15 people before apparently turning the gun on himself. Reese Fallon, an 18-year-old aspiring nurse, and Julianna Kozis, 10, died from their wounds.

“I did lock eyes with him, he saw me and he was just so calm,” Pinksen told CTV Toronto. “There was no distress on his face. He was cold, determined."

Hussain shot and Pinksen ducked. That’s when Kane was struck with the bullet that went through her diaphragm and stomach before exiting through her chest. She has a breathing tube inserted and doctors say she might not walk again. A GoFundMe.com fundraiser has been set up to raise money to cover her expected rehabilitation costs.

Pinksen says he feels overwhelmed with guilt.

“I made that decision to go outside to try to help someone, to try to help another victims and now my girlfriend is one of last victims,” he said.

At the same time, Pinksen says he believes Kane would have rushed to help even had he tried to stop her.

He adds that he wants Kane to know that “she’s safe,” that he loves her and that “there's a whole community out there that's supporting her.”

“They're going to be here for her through the whole process,” he said. “And I'm never going to leave her side."

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Miranda Anthistle