Authorities dispatched to Britney Spears’ home over video showing singer dancing with knives
Officials were called to the southern California home of Britney Spears on Wednesday to conduct a wellness check after the singer posted a video on social media depicting her dancing with knives.
Someone close to Spears called authorities “genuinely concerned about her wellbeing,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dean Worthy told CNN.
“Some would argue this is her expressing her creative freedom, and some might argue this is dangerous and there’s a safety issue or mental health concern,” said Worthy, but authorities opted to check on the singer’s well-being due to the initial call from someone close to Spears.
CNN has reached out to a representative for Spears for comment.
The initial call from the Spears associate, whom authorities are not naming, was to the Los Angeles Police Department mental health assessment team, which then referred the call to the sheriff’s office, said Worthy.
The sheriff’s office dispatched a sergeant who “has had multiple prior contacts with Ms. Spears over the course of many years” and who had rapport with the singer, to the star’s home in Thousand Oaks, California, to check on her wellbeing, said Worthy.
The sergeant arrived at the Spears home, Worthy said, and was contacted over an entrance intercom by a member of Spears’ security team. The sergeant “explained he was there based on information [Spears] may be experiencing a potential mental health crisis or in danger of self-harm,” said Worthy.
The singer’s head of security told the sergeant he was with Spears, there was no threat to her safety, and the singer did not want deputies to enter the property. Worthy said Spears’ attorney also called the sergeant, “explained he had just spoken with the singer,” and “assured him there were no issues with Ms. Spears mentally, physically, or otherwise.”
On Monday, Spears shared video of herself dancing with what appears to be two metal kitchen knives on Instagram. She later updated the post with the caption: “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today,” later adding, “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon!”
After receiving assurances from two independent parties that Spears was not in danger, Worthy said the sergeant departed the residence.
In January, Spears was the subject of another wellness check, when she said “prank phone calls” prompted police to visit her home.
The singer posted a note to Twitter at the time in which she addressed the police visit and said, “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”
Spears went on to specify that the police “never entered” her home and that once they arrived, “they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.”
The singer lamented that the incident left her feeling “gaslit and bullied” and that she was “being portrayed once again in a poor an unfair light by the media.”
“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward,” she wrote.
In an emailed statement to CNN in January, Sgt. Jason Karol from the Ventura County Sheriff’s office confirmed that the department had “received some calls from concerned fans” after Spears deleted her Instagram account.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE 'A shock and an embarrassment': Canada's governor general on Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran
Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War was 'a shock and an embarrassment,' and she's considering personally reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Judge grants injunction on Sask. pronoun policy in schools
A Regina King's Bench judge has issued an injunction, effectively pressing pause on Saskatchewan's new school pronoun policy.
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
Philadelphia Phillies deny emotional support alligator from entering ballpark
A Phillies fan and his emotional support animal, an alligator named WallyGator, were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh.
Canada provides $2.5M in aid for humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh
Canada has provided $2.5 million in humanitarian aid for the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh region as Azerbaijan reclaims control over the breakaway region.
How the $68 million Gold Draw jackpot got up to its maximum
A winning lottery ticket always comes with some sort of prize, but this month it was revealed that not only had the Lotto 6/49 jackpot reached $68 million for the first time in history, but that it was guaranteed to go to the next winning ticket. Here’s how that happened.
Authorities dispatched to Britney Spears’ home over video showing singer dancing with knives
Officials were called to the southern California home of Britney Spears on Wednesday to conduct a wellness check after the singer posted a video on social media depicting her dancing with knives.
'In need of a critical rethink': Senate committee studying Canada's temporary foreign worker program
A Senate committee is studying Canada's temporary foreign workers program, which sees the country welcome thousands of workers from other countries over a period of time, filling key labour gaps.
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
Canada
-
Judge grants injunction on Sask. pronoun policy in schools
A Regina King's Bench judge has issued an injunction, effectively pressing pause on Saskatchewan's new school pronoun policy.
-
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
-
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.
-
Catholic Bishops say $30-million reconciliation fund on track to meet new deadline
Canadian Catholic leaders say they are almost halfway to their fundraising goals for a reconciliation fund formed after the church failed to meet its previous financial commitments.
-
'Couple of hard lines': Alberta prepares Sovereignty Act motion to combat Ottawa's energy plan
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith isn't happy with the federal government's strategy for a net-zero transition and said she could use the Sovereignty Act to fight it.
-
Quebec man who allegedly threatened Legault, Trudeau facing weapons charge
A Quebec man who allegedly made threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault is facing a weapons charge.
World
-
Court rejects Donald Trump's bid to delay trial in wake of fraud ruling that threatens his business
An appeals court Thursday rejected Donald Trump's bid to delay a civil trial in a lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general, allowing the case to proceed days after a judge ruled the former president committed years of fraud and stripped him of some companies as punishment.
-
WATCH
WATCH Watch: Mom shields son and sits perfectly still after bear takes over picnic table
Heart-stopping video shows a mother shielding her son from a black bear that jumped on a picnic table and feasted on their food in Mexico.
-
3 killed in shootings and an explosion in Sweden as a feud between criminal gangs worsens
Three people were killed overnight in separate incidents in Sweden as a feud between criminal gangs escalated, making September the deadliest month on record for gun violence in the country.
-
Dutch police say 3 people are killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam
A lone gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire in an apartment and a hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam on Thursday, killing three people, including a 14-year-old girl, police said.
-
House Republicans make their case for President Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
House Republicans launched a formal impeachment hearing Thursday against President Joe Biden, saying they intend to "provide accountability" as they make their case to the public, their colleagues and skeptics in the Senate.
-
Judge Chutkan denies Trump's request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Wednesday she won't recuse herself from Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case in Washington, rejecting the former president's claims that her past comments raise doubts about whether she can be fair.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'A shock and an embarrassment': Canada's governor general on Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran
Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War was 'a shock and an embarrassment,' and she's considering personally reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
-
Conservative MP asks police, PMO to explain embarrassing invite -- but not the former Speaker
The Conservatives are pushing for a House of Commons committee to summon federal police agencies and someone from the Prime Minister's Office to explain the 'international embarrassment' caused when Parliament applauded a man who fought with a Nazi unit in Ukraine in the Second World War.
-
Canada PM Trudeau says he is sure Blinken will raise murder case with India
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he was sure U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would raise the murder of a Sikh separatist leader with his Indian counterpart when the two meet later in the day.
Health
-
Health Canada approves Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant
Health Canada has given its stamp of approval to the use of Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty's new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.
-
Thousands of premature cancer deaths in women could have been prevented: researchers
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
-
WATCH
WATCH COVID-19 in Ontario: 'We're definitely seeing a surge,' warns ER doctor
As health-care workers in British Columbia receive notifications they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, an emergency room doctor is urging Ontario to follow suit, warning that infections are on the rise across the province.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists have observed antimatter free-falling due to gravity for the first time
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
-
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
The man arrested Thursday in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur was released from prison last year after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape and was suspected in another rape days before the slaying last week, police said.
-
WATCH
WATCH Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii
A rare 'Dumbo' octopus was caught on camera during an Ocean Exploration Trust deep-sea dive in Hawaii in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean.
Entertainment
-
Condolences, favourite memories of Michael Gambon pour in from fans, fellow actors
Fans and fellow actors are sharing fond memories of Michael Gambon, a star of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise who died at the age of 82.
-
Thirteen legendary rock acts to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame
Thirteen of the country's most influential rock acts of the 1970s and 1980s are being added to Canada's Walk of Fame tonight.
-
Authorities dispatched to Britney Spears’ home over video showing singer dancing with knives
Officials were called to the southern California home of Britney Spears on Wednesday to conduct a wellness check after the singer posted a video on social media depicting her dancing with knives.
Business
-
New California law raises minimum wage for fast food workers to US$20 per hour, among highest in U.S.
A new law in California will raise the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour next year, an acknowledgment from the state's Democratic leaders that most of the often overlooked workforce are the primary earners for their low-income households.
-
WATCH
WATCH Why no 'deep, dark recession' is expected in Canada
A new forecast from Deloitte predicts that Canada's economic struggles will begin to ease next year and by 2025 the Bank of Canada may even begin cutting the key lending rate.
-
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
Lifestyle
-
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
'Bunny Hug' trademarked by Sask. vendor
Saskatchewan has its fair share of slang, and one phrase synonymous with our province: Bunny Hug. While this term is common phrase to most Saskatchewanians, it is apparently still fair game to be trademarked.
Sports
-
The Ryder Cup is finally here. U.S. skipper Zach Johnson says it's time to let the thoroughbreds loose
The battle for the 17-inch Ryder Cup, in U.S. possession since that 19-9 beating at Whistling Straits in 2021, gets started Friday morning at Marco Simone. It's a golf course built for big excitement at an event that really doesn't need much help.
-
Philadelphia Phillies deny emotional support alligator from entering ballpark
A Phillies fan and his emotional support animal, an alligator named WallyGator, were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh.
-
Judge helps Yankees hammer Jays 6-0; Toronto waits another day to clinch playoff spot
Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run homers as the New York Yankees rolled past the Blue Jays 6-0 on Wednesday, forcing Toronto to wait at least another day to clinch a playoff spot.
Autos
-
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
-
U.S. autoworkers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies
The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit's three automakers.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles in the U.S. and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.