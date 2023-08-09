At least six more people considering joining lawsuit against Lizzo, says plaintiffs' lawyer
The attorney for the plaintiffs in the complaint against Lizzo tells CNN that "at least" six more inquiries have come in from other people with similar stories about the singer.
Ron Zambrano, the plaintiffs' attorney and a partner and employment litigation chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, said, "We have received at least six inquiries from other people with similar stories since we filed the complaint."
Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who claim they were subjected to a hostile work environment and harassment while they were employed as her dancers.
"Noelle, Crystal and Arianna have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same. Some of the claims we are reviewing involve allegations of a sexually charged environment and failure to pay employees and may be actionable, but it is too soon to say," Zambrano said.
CNN has reached out to Lizzo's representatives for comment.
The complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court last week and obtained by CNN, also names her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT) and a person described as "dance cast captain" as defendants.
One of the three plaintiffs said she was encouraged by the singer to "take turns touching the nude performers" while out at a club in Amsterdam's Red Light District while on tour in February, despite having expressed numerous times she had no desire to touch the performers.
Another plaintiff said Lizzo expressed "thinly veiled" concerns about the plaintiff's "weight gain," according to the lawsuit, resulting in the plaintiff feeling pressured to "explain her weight gain and disclose intimate personal details about her life in order to keep her job."
The plaintiffs also claim they were subjected to racial and religious discrimination.
Later last week, Lizzo took to Instagram to say she was "hurt" by the allegations.
"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," her statement read. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."
"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional," Lizzo wrote in her response.
"As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard, work and high standards."
"Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable, or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team," she wrote, adding she is "not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people in the media have portrayed me to be these last few days."
"There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis, and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight," Lizzo continued. "I am hurt, but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out and support to lift me up during this difficult time."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian musician Robbie Robertson dies at 80: multiple reports
Canadian musician Robbie Robertson has died, multiple reports said Wednesday. He was 80.
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
Here's a look at what’s happened in Canada's record-breaking wildfire season so far
Canada's unprecedented wildfires season is about halfway done. Here's a timeline of what’s happened so far this year.
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
It's official: July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
Religious group sues Quebec government for blocking event over abortion concerns
A Christian group announced Wednesday it is suing the Quebec government after the tourism minister cancelled a religious gathering last June at a publicly owned convention centre because she assumed the event would promote anti-abortion views.
Canada
-
Census workers logged hundreds of cases of violence, harassment by public: documents
Statistics Canada documents show workers who went door-to-door to collect data for the 2021 census logged hundreds of workplace injuries and at least 15 assaults by members of the public.
-
Police using social media accounts as Meta begins blocking news for Canadians
Saskatchewan RCMP say Meta's decision to remove news links from Facebook and Instagram will affect the way they relay information.
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
Dog loses eye after being attacked by raccoons in Vancouver
Vicious raccoons launched two separate attacks on pets and people in a Vancouver neighbourhood last week. In one of the attacks, a Shih Tzu lost an eye.
-
Here's a look at what’s happened in Canada's record-breaking wildfire season so far
Canada's unprecedented wildfires season is about halfway done. Here's a timeline of what’s happened so far this year.
-
Religious group sues Quebec government for blocking event over abortion concerns
A Christian group announced Wednesday it is suing the Quebec government after the tourism minister cancelled a religious gathering last June at a publicly owned convention centre because she assumed the event would promote anti-abortion views.
World
-
Armenians face genocide in Azerbaijan, former International Criminal Court prosecutor warns
The former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court warned that Azerbaijan is preparing genocide against ethnic Armenians in its Nagorno-Karabakh region and called for the UN Security Council to bring the matter before the international tribunal.
-
Biden is pitching his economic policies as a key to a manufacturing jobs revival
Bringing back factory jobs is one of the most popular of White House promises -- regardless of who happens to be the president.
-
Vehicle strikes 3, fatally injuring 1 in service area of Los Angeles car dealership, official says
A vehicle driven by a customer struck three people Wednesday in the service area of a Los Angeles auto dealership and fatally injured one of them, a woman who was briefly trapped beneath the vehicle, authorities and witnesses say.
-
Canada, allies sanction more Belarus officials for role in democratic suppression
Canada has announced more sanctions against officials in Belarus as the country marks three years since a presidential vote that is widely seen as rigged.
-
Dam in Norway partially bursts after days of heavy rain, flooding and evacuations
A dam in southern Norway partially burst Wednesday following days of heavy rain that triggered landslides and flooding in the mountainous region and forced downstream communities to evacuate, officials said.
-
EU leader visits flood-ravaged Slovenia to discuss help in rebuilding
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Slovenia on Wednesday to show solidarity and discuss how the EU can help its small member state which was ravaged by recent floods that killed at least six people and caused extensive damage.
Politics
-
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
-
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
-
Police using social media accounts as Meta begins blocking news for Canadians
Saskatchewan RCMP say Meta's decision to remove news links from Facebook and Instagram will affect the way they relay information.
Health
-
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
-
Four relatives came to lunch. Three died with symptoms of 'death cap' mushroom poisoning
A meal of suspected death cap mushrooms served at a family lunch in late July is at the centre of a homicide investigation in Australia following the deaths of three guests less than a week later.
-
Romanian care homes scandal spotlights abuse described as 'inhumane and degrading'
After receiving distressed text messages about the conditions at a social care home in central Romania, Georgiana Pascu arranged an impromptu visit to inspect the facility. What she and her colleagues uncovered, she said, was 'outrageous and inhuman.'
Sci-Tech
-
Zoom says it will not use audio, video or chat content to train AI without customer consent
Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify it will not use customer data to train its AI unless a person consents.
-
Moon mission with Canada's Jeremy Hansen remains on schedule for November 2024: NASA
Officials at NASA say the mission that will send a Canadian astronaut into lunar space for the first time is still on track to launch in November of next year.
-
Biggest search for Loch Ness Monster in 50 years set for this August in Scotland
For years, tourists have flocked to Loch Ness in Scotland in hopes of catching a glimpse of the rumoured Loch Ness Monster, the large marine creature said to be living in the water. Now, a massive search has been planned in effort of locating the legendary creature.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift Toronto tickets go on sale today. How do I get one?
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Toronto tickets officially start to go on sale Wednesday.
-
B.C. 'Swifties' miss out on L.A. concert after Flair Airlines diverts back to Vancouver under bizarre circumstances
A Flair Airlines flight had to return to Vancouver shortly after taking off Tuesday morning, devastating passengers with tickets to one of Taylor Swift's concerts in Los Angeles.
-
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
Business
-
Stock market today: Global shares mostly rise despite U.S. bank, China worries
Global shares mostly rose Wednesday despite worries about the U.S. banking system which set off a decline on Wall Street, and concerns closer to home about Chinese economic growth.
-
Even Zoom is making its staff return to the office
Zoom, the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic, is telling its employees to come back to the office.
-
ESPN strikes $1.5B deal to jump into sports betting with Penn Entertainment
ESPN Bet is a rebranding of an existing sports-betting app owned by Penn Entertainment, which is paying $1.5 billion plus other considerations for exclusive rights to the ESPN name.
Lifestyle
-
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in U.S. history
A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, ending weeks of anticipation over who would win the eye-popping top prize.
-
Animal therapy program shows promise in Canadian prisons, study found
Could dogs be the key to prisoner rehabilitation? Canadian researchers are looking into how canine therapy impacts life in prison.
-
The most popular books on social media, according to BookTok
A new report suggests these are the top 15 books being talked about on TikTok.
Sports
-
France coach sends a spoiler alert ahead of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal against Australia
Spoiler alert. Herve Renard's French lineup knows what the atmosphere and the tension is like playing a Women's World Cup quarterfinal on home soil, and is projecting that onto Australia's Matildas.
-
Nearly 100 Croatian soccer fans face murder, gang-related charges in Greece after deadly violence
Police in Greece have arrested five Croatian nationals allegedly involved in deadly soccer fan violence, apprehending them as they attempted to flee the country.
-
Canada's Fernandez cruises to two-set win over American Stearns in NBO first round
Canada’s Leylah Fernandez cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over American qualifier Peyton Stearns in first-round action at the National Bank Open on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Profit at Japan's Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle sales
Honda reported Wednesday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favourable exchange rates.
-
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.
-
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.