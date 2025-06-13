Entertainment

‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’ rapper Silentó gets 30 years after pleading guilty to killing his cousin

By The Associated Press

Published

Rapper Silento poses for a portrait in New York, July 21, 2015. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.