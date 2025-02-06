ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. not treated well by Canada? 'Come From Away' director says that's a cruel lie

By The Canadian Press

Published

Jillian Keiley, director of the musical "Come From Away," poses in Montreal on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















