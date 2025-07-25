Entertainment

U.K. police charge actor Micheal Ward with rape and sexual assault

By The Associated Press

Published

Micheal Ward arrives at the premiere of "Eddington" on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)


















