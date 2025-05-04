ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

‘Thunderbolts’ kicks off moviegoing summer with US$162 million worldwide

By Reuters

Published

This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and Wyatt Russell in a scene from "Thunderbolts." (Disney-Marvel Studios via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.