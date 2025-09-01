Entertainment

‘This is where it all starts’: Songwriters across Canada gather in rural P.E.I.

By Maria Sarrouh

Published

Rising artists around Canada are gathered in a small town in P.E.I. to swap songs and meet fans in a more intimate setting. Maria Sarrouh has more.


















