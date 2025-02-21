ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

The Oscars are more international than ever. So why is the international film category broken?

By The Associated Press

Published

This image released by Janus and Sideshow Films shows Kani Kusruti, left, and Divya Prabha in a scene from 'All We Imagine As Light.' (Janus and Sideshow Films via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.