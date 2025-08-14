ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s economic pull makes orange the new green for big brands

By The Associated Press

Published

Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.