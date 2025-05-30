ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Taylor Swift announces that she now owns her entire catalogue of music

By CNN

Updated

Published

Taylor Swift is performing the Eras Tour in May 2024 in Paris. (Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.