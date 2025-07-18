ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham stir up reunion hopes in Fleetwood Mac faithfuls

By CNN

Published

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham have again invigorated the Fleetwood Mac fandom. Both music legends – who have been part of the seminal ’70s-era rock band – separately posted song lyrics on their individual X pages on July 17, sparking a flurry of excitement and hope online that the notoriously on-again-off-again musical cohorts would rejoin forces once more. (Shutterstock via CNN Newsource)


















