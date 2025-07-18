Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham stir up reunion hopes in Fleetwood Mac faithfuls

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham have again invigorated the Fleetwood Mac fandom. Both music legends – who have been part of the seminal ’70s-era rock band – separately posted song lyrics on their individual X pages on July 17, sparking a flurry of excitement and hope online that the notoriously on-again-off-again musical cohorts would rejoin forces once more. (Shutterstock via CNN Newsource)