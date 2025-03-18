ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Stanley Tucci says he discovered his thyroid ‘was non-functioning’ while filming in Italy last year

By CNN

Published

Stanley Tucci, seen here in 2024 in London, recently shared that he experienced a delayed effect of cancer treatment from years ago. (Thomas Krych/Invision/AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.