ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

‘SNL’ to close out its 50th season with Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny

By The Associated Press

Published

Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost attend 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special' at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Feb. 16, 2025. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.