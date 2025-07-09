ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twin daughters are launching a fashion line

By CNN

Published

D'lila Combs and Jessie James Combs are seen on May 10 in Los Angeles, California. (Wil R/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.