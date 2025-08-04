Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs loses bid for release from jail ahead of sentencing

By Reuters

Updated

Published

Sean ' Diddy' Combs, second from left, watches from the defence table as the judge speaks to the jury in Manhattan federal court on July 1, 2025. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.